Canada's world junior camp suspended due to positive COVID-19 tests

Two Team Canada world junior hopefuls are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The Canadian world junior selection camp has been forced to suspend activity after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Hockey Canada’s Scott Salmond made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that both national team hopefuls have been placed under quarantine at the team’s hotel in Red Deer, Alberta.

The situation will wipe a scheduled intrasquad game from the schedule, as well as all practices and workouts until players and staff go through — and presumably pass — an additional phase of testing. Hockey Canada will enlist provincial health authorities to determine those safe next steps.

While the world junior tournament will be secured inside the Edmonton bubble — which successfully eliminated the threat of the virus in the summer’s Stanley Cup playoffs — Hockey Canada’s four-week training camp in neighbouring Red Deer was not secured to the same degree.

Now more than a week into preparations for the 2021 tournament, Team Canada is not only responsible for two players who have fallen ill, but also face a serious disruption in its efforts to select and foster a squad tasked with defending the 2020 championship.

World junior entrants will check into the Edmonton bubble on Dec. 14. Tuesday’s announcement is a reminder that there will be plenty of obstacles to overcome before reaching the point where 10 participating national teams arrive safely prepared to compete.

