Canada's Shapovalov, Diallo both ousted from Australian Open in second round

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been eliminated from the Australian Open after falling to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in second-round play.

Musetti, the tournament's No. 16 seed, beat the 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., 7(7)-6, 7(8)-6, 6-2.

Shapovalov struggled with unforced errors, committing 62 across the two-hour 42-minute match.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was also ousted from the tournament with a 7(7)-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 second-round loss to No. 19-seed Karen Khachanov.

The 23-year-old Diallo fired 15 aces across the three-hour 14-minute match but struggled to break Khachanov, converting on 1 of 5 chances.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., remains in the mix in the women's singles draw and will face third-seeded American Coco Gauff in the third round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press