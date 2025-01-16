Advertisement

Canada's Shapovalov, Diallo both ousted from Australian Open in second round

The Canadian Press
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been eliminated from the Australian Open after falling to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in second-round play.

Musetti, the tournament's No. 16 seed, beat the 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., 7(7)-6, 7(8)-6, 6-2.

Shapovalov struggled with unforced errors, committing 62 across the two-hour 42-minute match.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was also ousted from the tournament with a 7(7)-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 second-round loss to No. 19-seed Karen Khachanov.

The 23-year-old Diallo fired 15 aces across the three-hour 14-minute match but struggled to break Khachanov, converting on 1 of 5 chances.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., remains in the mix in the women's singles draw and will face third-seeded American Coco Gauff in the third round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

