Canada's Shaffelburg pops up again to haunt bitter rivals USA 👻

Canada's Shaffelburg pops up again to haunt bitter rivals USA 👻

Jacob Shaffelburg made a name for himself after a stellar Copa América campaign for Canada, and he’s back scoring on the international stage.

The Canucks made the trip to face rivals USA on Saturday, and sustained pressure helped break the deadlock after registering four shots to zero.

Jonathan David received the ball in the box after a turnover and gifted the ball wide to Shaffelburg.

Canada’s ‘Maritime Messi’ then stayed composed and struck with his left foot into the far right corner beyond goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Jacob Shaffelburg opens the scoring for Canada. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/RMTdQzTnak — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 7, 2024

It is now a consecutive goal against the USA for Shaffelburg, who scored the last time these two met in the Gold Cup in 2023.

1972 – Jacob Shaffelburg's 17th-minute goal has given Canada its earliest lead in an away match against the USMNT since August 29, 1972 (Ike Mackay – 9'). Turnover. — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) September 7, 2024

Haunted.