Canada's Roger Sloan using analytics to prepare for critical FedEx Cup Fall season

The chase for the remaining PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season begins Thursday at the Procore Championship.

Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., is one of the players hunting to stay on the tour in the FedEx Cup Fall mini-season, and he's using every tool at his disposal to secure one of the 55 remaining full cards or 25 spots with conditional status for next year. That includes relying on analytics to help him better strategize on the course.

"My focus is doing what I can possibly do, controlling what I can do to be the best golfer that I can be," said Sloan. "I'm looking forward to this fall schedule, some good tournaments.

"There's a lot of travel involved in the fall schedule, but it's an exciting time for us. I'm really looking forward to it."

The FedExCup Fall circuit is eight PGA Tour events that lets players lock up or improve their positions in priority ranking and secure additional playing opportunities for the next year, which begins at The Sentry on Jan. 2.

Only players ranked 51st or higher in the FedEx Cup standings through the playoffs can earn points in the fall months, meaning Taylor Pendrith (14th) of Richmond Hill, Ont., Corey Conners (39th) of Listowel, Ont., and Adam Hadwin (47th) of Abbotsford, B.C., have no need to play. Golfers ranked Nos. 51-70 in the FedEx Cup regular standings also already have their cards for next season, but can earn spots in the first two signature events after The Sentry.

Sloan enters play on Thursday at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Calif., 173rd in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. The top 125 players at the end of the RSM Classic on Nov. 24 will have full membership next season with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.

"Got some good progress in last year, got it back out here on the PGA Tour," said Sloan, who played on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. "I think I'm more dialled into making strategy changes, how I play a golf course.

"Basically using a lot of ShotLink data and using the statistics to improve the strategy. I've started to see in the last several months, that some of the numbers underneath the surface are rapidly improving so I'm really encouraged to see that."

The ShotLink System is a data platform for collecting and disseminating scoring and statistical data on every shot by every PGA Tour player in real-time. In practical terms, it allows golfers like Sloan to better understand the odds of making certain shots in recurring situations.

"It's not like we're trying to find, you know, a better swing path or better release or anything mechanical," said Sloan, who has a member of his team who is "good with numbers" sift through all the data for him. "This is literally just the decision-making of each and every shot from certain points on the golf course.

"It's pretty neat to be able to make those adjustments, the improvements in certain statistical categories, without really ever touching the putting stroke or the full swing, or any of the mechanics."

For Sloan, it's meant changing his strategy in two areas.

"One is par-3 strategy and then the second is my strategy into the green beyond 150 yards from the rough," he said. "Those are two categories that I've given a lot of strokes back to the field, and just adjusting those strategies, I've seen an incredible improvement in my par-3 scoring average and my strokes gained to the green has improved dramatically. And again, we haven't touched the golf swing.

"What it boils down to, for me personally in those two areas, was I'm ultra-aggressive. I'm way too aggressive in those areas where I just need to back off a little bit."

Conners will be in the field at the Procore Championship, as will Presidents Cup International teammate Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., who is 52nd in the FedEx entering play on Thursday.

Nick Taylor (58th) of Abbotsford, Adam Svensson (75th) of Surrey, B.C., Ben Silverman (107th) of Thornhill, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., will also tee it up.

DP WORLD TOUR — Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., is the lone Canadian in the field at the Amgen Irish Open. He's 47th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, the points list of the European-based circuit and 279th in the official world golf rankings. He's still within the provisional cutoff of the tour's championship Nov. 14-17. This week's field is tougher than usual, however, as world No. 3 Rory McIlroy and No. 32 Shane Lowry are also playing in their national open at Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.

KORN FERRY TOUR — Myles Creighton of Digby, N.S., leads the Canadian contingent into the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. He's 38th on the second-tier tour's points list. He'll be joined by Edmonton's Wil Bateman (48th), Etienne Papineau (63rd) of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., and Sudarshan Yellamaraju (96th) of Mississauga, Ont., at Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course in Franklin, Tenn.

EPSON TOUR — Vancouver's Leah John rocketed 66 spots up the Race for the Card points list thanks to her third-place finish at last week's Guardian Championship. That puts her at 54th in the points list heading into the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic. Maddie Szeryk (117th) of London, Ont., and Brigitte Thibault (118th) of Rosemere, Que., will also play on Friday at Ol' Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press