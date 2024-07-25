Canada's Riviere to miss opening game against New Zealand due to ankle injury

SAINT-ETIENNE — Defender Jayde Riviere will not play in the Canadian women's soccer team's opening match against New Zealand due to an ankle injury.

The Canadian Olympic Committee provided a roster lineup update a couple hours before kickoff in the Group A opener at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium.

Riviere was hurt in a tune-up match against Nigeria on July 17. She was replaced in the lineup by Shelina Zadorsky.

Eighth-ranked Canada is the reigning champion after winning Olympic gold three years ago in Tokyo. New Zealand is ranked 28th in the world.

The lead-up to the match has been steeped in controversy due to a Canada Soccer drone scandal that resulted in the departure of two members of the team's coaching staff. Canadian head coach Bev Priestman volunteered to sit out the game.

FIFA's disciplinary committee is investigating the case and the New Zealand Olympic Committee lodged a complaint with the IOC's integrity unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press