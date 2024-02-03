Canada's Reece Howden wins World Cup ski cross gold in Italy

Canada's Reece Howden, seen in January, raced to first place at the ski cross World Cup on Saturday in Alleghe, Italy for his second gold medal of the season. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Canadian Reece Howden captured his second victory of the ski cross World Cup season on Saturday, crossing the finish line first in Alleghe, Italy.

The 25-year-old Cultus Lake, B.C., native edged Germany's Florian Wilmsmann, who settled for silver, and bronze medallist Johannes Aujesky of Austria.

Fellow Canadians Jared Schmidt (12th) and Kevin Drury (15th) were ousted in the quarterfinal.

Howden, who also won gold in an event in Nakiska, Alta., in January, now sits atop the men's ski cross standings with a total of 476 points. Alex Fiva of Switzerland is second with 411, followed by Ottawa's Schmidt (388).

The ski cross World Cup returns next week in Bakuriani, Georgia.