Canada's McIntosh takes backstroke silver at short-course swimming championships

BUDAPEST — Summer McIntosh added yet another medal to her haul at the World Short Course Swimming Championships on Sunday, claiming silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke.

The 18-year-old sensation from Toronto touched in one minute 59.96 seconds to set a world junior record.

She was 1.92 seconds behind American Regan Smith who captured gold and set a new world record with a time of 1:58.04.

“Going into tonight my goal was to see if I can get gold in it, but I can’t be too disappointed," McIntosh said. "It’s still a good time but I was trying to break the 1:59 barrier. There are always good things to learn, and it’s kind of my debut in this event."

McIntosh finished the tournament with five medals and three world records, taking gold in the 400 freestyle, the 200 butterfly and the 400 individual medley. In addition to Sunday's silver, she helped Canada's women's 4x100 relay team to bronze.

The success follows a stunning performance at the Paris Olympics where the teen won three golds and a silver, and was named one of Canada's flag bearers for the closing ceremonies.

World Aquatics named her its female athlete of the year following Sunday's medal presentations.

For McIntosh, 2024 was "pretty crazy and all over the place."

“Lots of ups and downs, but overall amazing, and I couldn’t have done it without all my support," she said. "I’m so grateful for that. I had an amazing 2024 overall, in and out of the pool, so I can’t be more happy.”

Marie-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivières, Que., also finished on the podium Sunday, swimming to silver in the women's 200 freestyle. Her time of 1:51.49 set a Canadian record. Hong Kong's Sibohan Haughey finished first in 1:50.62.

“I knew I could do a good race if I just stick to my plan and keep up with the girls," said Harvey, who also won five medals in Budapest. "The first 100 was basically the most important because I tend to chill a little too much at the beginning.

"I was just really happy behind the block before the start of the race, because I was just like, ‘You know what, this is my last race of the year and I just want to do it and leave this pool without any regrets."

Canada ended the tournament with a fifth-place showing in the men's 4x100 medley relay. The team of Blake Tierney, Finlay Knox, Ilya Kharun and Yuri Kisil finished in 3:21.17.

Canada won 15 medals at the championships, including four gold, five silver and six bronze, and equalling 2021 for the most hardware the country has ever won at the event.

