Canada's Leylah Fernandez moves into final at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE — Canada's Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the final of the Rothesay International grass-court tennis tournament.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., defeated defending champion Madison Keys 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in Friday's semifinal at the Wimbledon tune-up event.

She will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who scored a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 semifinal victory over Russia's Daria Kasatkina, in Saturday's final.

The title match will be Fernandez's sixth career final but first on grass and first at the WTA 500 level or above since the 2021 U.S. Open.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe will play for the women's doubles title in Eastbourne on Saturday after outlasting Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-8 in Friday's semifinal.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, a dual citizen who grew up in Caledon, Ont., meet Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press