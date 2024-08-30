Canada's Keely Shaw claims Paralympic track cycling bronze

PARIS — Keely Shaw has won a track cycling bronze medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 30-year-old from Midale, Sask., repeated her podium result from Tokyo three years ago when she was also third in the women's 3,000-metre individual pursuit.

The Canadian beat Samantha Bosco of the United States in the head-to-head bout for bronze with a time of three minutes, 46.942 seconds to Bosco's 3:48.584.

In pursuit, each rider tries to both post the fastest time and attempt to overtake the other cyclist before the end of the race.

Shaw races in the C4 category for athletes with lower-limb impairment.

She suffered partial paralysis on her left side when she fell off a horse at the age of 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press