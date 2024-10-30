Canada's Homan dumps South Korea's Gim 8-2 at Pan Continental curling championship

LACOMBE, Alta. — Canada's Rachel Homan defeated South Korea's Eunji Gim 8-2 on Wednesday to secure a playoff berth at the Pan Continental curling championships.

Homan, from Ottawa, needed only six ends to complete the victory. Canada improved to 5-0 while South Korea fell to 4-1.

The victory also secured a top-four finish for the host team, giving Canada a berth in the 2025 world women's curling championship.

Homan, vice Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes were scheduled to play Mexico's Adriana Camarena in the evening draw at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

In men's play, Brad Gushue (5-0) of St. John's, N.L., was scheduled to face Australia's Hugh Millikin (2-3) in the afternoon.

Gushue locked up a playoff spot on Tuesday. Canada has an automatic berth at the 2025 men's worlds as the host country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press