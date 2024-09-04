Canada's Greg Stewart repeats as Paralympic Games shot put champion

PARIS — Canada's Greg Stewart has won a Paralympic Games gold medal in shot put.

The 38-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., threw a distance of 16.38 metres on Wednesday to win the men's F46 class at the Stade de France.

The Canadian defended the gold medal he won in Tokyo's Paralympics three years ago.

Stewart tossed the winner on his second-last throw of the final.

"Maybe in a day or two, I will be able to tell you how I feel," Stewart said. "I am not really sure yet. It was a pretty fun competition. Our sport is growing a lot. We have three guys throwing over 16 (metres) in this final."

India's Sachin Sarjerao Khilari's silver-medal throw measured 16.37 metres while Romania's Luka Baković captured bronze with a throw of 16.27.

Stewart, who was born without his lower left arm, was a silver medallist at the world championship earlier this year in Japan.

The seven-foot-two thrower retired after the Tokyo Games, where he set the Paralympic record of 16.75 metres, but then returned because he missed the sport.

“I am going to go on to L.A. (the 2028 Games), this one is just halfway," he said. “I wanted to come back and continue supporting the Paralympic movement, and support athletes any way we can.”

Stewart plans to celebrate his latest medal in a special way with his fiancée, Taylor Shantz, noting the timing couldn't be more perfect

“I get married in 20 days, so I will probably celebrate by marrying my best friend," he said. "And then maybe take some time off. I don’t recommend planning a wedding and preparing for the Paralympics at the same time."

