Canada's Clement defends world para-cycling title in T1 men's individual time trial

ZURICH — Canadian para-cyclist Nathan Clement defended his world title in the T1 men's individual time Tuesday at the 2024 road cycling and para-cycling world championships.

The 29-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., completed the 11.3-kilometre course in 18 minutes 48.16 seconds, just over 85 seconds quicker than silver medallist Giorgio Farroni of Italy.

Aziz Atakhodjaev of Uzbekistan was third in 20:30.71.

Clement won silver in the discipline at the Paralympic Games in Paris earlier this month.

Clement, who lacks mobility on the left side of his body after he had a stroke when he was two years old, now has two world titles and a Paralympic silver since switching from swimming to cycling after the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Also Tuesday, Alex Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B., won bronze in the C3 men's time trial in a time of 23:34.76.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press