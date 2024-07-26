Canada's Bev Priestman suspended amid drone scandal: What we know

The 2024 Paris Olympics have started off with a bang, and not just the high-flying action from the best athletes in the world. A report accusing the Canadian men's and women's national soccer teams of using drone surveillance to spy on their opponents dropped Thursday, and the fallout has already been massive.

In response to the news, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) released a statement announcing that Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman had been relieved of her duties. "The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed the Canadian Women's National Soccer Team Head Coach Bev Priestman from the Canadian Olympic Team due to her suspension by Canada Soccer." The statement continued, "Assistant coach Andy Spence will lead the Women's National Soccer Team for the remainder of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

In addition, two other staff members – assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi – were also sent home on Wednesday.

Canada drone surveillance surfaces at the Olympics

According to a report from TSN, Lombardi was caught by French police retrieving a drone that had been flying over New Zealand's training facility. French police investigated and found additional footage of New Zealand's practices as well as text messages between Lombardi and Mander indicating that Mander was aware of Lombardi's actions.

Canada played New Zealand in their opening game of the Olympics on Thursday. Canada won 2-1, although Priestman, Mander, and Lombardi had already left the team by the time the game started.

Canada surveillance timeline, pending investigations

It is hard to judge just when this type of surveillance started, but it may go back at least as far as 2019. TSN reports that an anonymous source informed them that the men's national team had used drone footage to spy on the United States national team prior to a match on November 15, 2019 in Florida.

The spying has been consistent ever since, with testimonies from sources citing instances in 2021, 2022, and 2023 when Canadian drones were spotted flying above training facilities.

Both FIFA and Canada Soccer launched investigations into the spying allegations on Wednesday. Canada Soccer said that any findings they make will be made public.

What was Bev Priestman's involvement?

It is very likely that several people were involved in this cheating scandal. However, there is no hard evidence yet that Priestman or anyone else for that matter knew about what was going on. In an interview on Wednesday, Priestman was asked directly whether or not she knew about the drones. Priestman avoided the question though.

In an official statement, Priestman said, "I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program. Accordingly, to emphasize our team's commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday. In the spirit of accountability, I do this with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld."

Following cheating accusations from Honduras ahead of a CONCACAF match in 2021, then-Canadian men's head coach John Herdman said, "I’d imagine there’s probably a lot of people in Canada that fly drones." He continued, "When a big team like Honduras turn up I’m sure people are probably interested in what they’re doing when they come into our country. So I know for sure we won’t be heading into people’s countries too early because with drones these days, people can obviously capture footage. You’ve got to be really careful. So yeah, you got to be careful in CONCACAF. It’s a tricky place."

Canada men's head coach Jesse Marsch was not mentioned in the reporting.

When does Canada play next?

Canada's next game is scheduled for Sunday, July 28 against France. Canada and France are both 1-0 in Group A play.

