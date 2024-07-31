Canada's Auger-Aliassime defeats Medvedev, advances to Olympic tennis quarterfinals

PARIS — Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime displayed a wide smile after winning his third-round men's singles match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime, the 13th seed, not only secured his spot in the quarterfinals but also defeated the formidable No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5).

It was the Canadian's first win over Medvedev in eight encounters.

"Obviously, at the start, sometimes, you are not sure what to expect. It was a tricky first game, 30-30, you are a bit tense, but I was able to get through that with good serving and that kept going," said Auger-Aliassime, who fired nine aces to Medvedev's five.

The 23-year-old from Montreal won in one hour 38 minutes for his first victory against the Russian, who was competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete in Paris.

“It felt like it was a great match, great level from both sides. Unfortunately, it was a day when Felix played very well and I still had chances in the second set, but I didn’t use them," said Medvedev. "Unfortunately, this is how tennis is sometimes."

In the next round, Auger-Aliassime will play No. 6 Casper Ruud of Norway, who defeated Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime lost in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

On Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime was helped by a strong return game. He also continued to excel on his serve, not giving up any break points to his opponent for the third consecutive match.

"Overall, I think with the conditions being hot, obviously he would make me work. He was serving well as well, I was thinking ‘Look, just take every serve, don’t get too frustrated if you are not getting your chances on the return. If you are missing a few shots, do not get frustrated. Just focus on what’s good, focus on holding your serve’ which I was doing well," he said.

"I think that was the mentality.”

Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, took the loss in stride.

"But it’s OK, it’s tennis. When you lose you are frustrated, but I did not hurt anyone, so it’s OK," he said.

Auger-Aliassime was also in action later Wednesday in the mixed doubles quarterfinals with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski. They took on American third seeds Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff.

In women's doubles, No. 5 seeds Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Dabrowski were eliminated in the second round, losing 6-4, 6-0 to the neutral duo of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider,

