Canada's 3x3 women's team wins gold at FIBA AmeriCup

Katherine Plouffe, pictured at the Paris Olympics in August, and the Canadian 3x3 women's team won gold Sunday at the FIBA AmeriCup. (AFP via Getty Images - image credit)

Edmonton's Katherine Plouffe scored 11 points, including the winning basket in overtime, as Canada defeated the U.S. 19-18 to win the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Plouffe, along with teammates Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., Saicha Patrica Grant-Allen of Hamilton, and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., went undefeated in the tournament, dispatching Cuba in the quarterfinals and Brazil in the semis before defeating the Americans in the championship game.

On the men's side, Canada defeated the Dominican Republic 21-16 to capture bronze. Canada's team consisted of Steve Sir of Edmonton, Jerome Desrosiers of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., Marek Klassen of Vancouver and Grant Audu.

WATCH | Canadian women win gold: