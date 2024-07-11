Canada and the U.S. to work on different secondary soccer transfer windows this year

Like Thanksgiving, Canada and the U.S. have different dates for soccer's secondary transfer window this year.

FIFA rules call for two transfer windows a year, totalling 16 weeks, for player movement.

In the past, the windows have been the same both sides of the border. For example, the primary transfer window ran Jan. 31 to April 23 in Canada and the U.S.

But the two countries are not in lockstep when it comes to this year's secondary transfer window. In Canada, it opens Friday and runs through Aug. 8. The U.S. window opens July 18 and run through Aug. 14.

And given Major League Soccer has teams in both countries, that means the playing field is not the same.

The discrepancy in dates is new — and has gone under the radar for most.

Historically Canada Soccer has aligned its men's transfer calendar with the U.S. Soccer Federation so that all MLS clubs operate on the same calendar.

"This alignment has been maintained since the inception of the Canadian Premier League in 2019 without any conflicts," Canada Soccer said in a statement Thursday. "However, as the CPL continues to grow, and its competitive and business needs evolve, Canada Soccer's long-standing practice of defaulting to the U.S. Soccer Federation's transfer windows may no longer be the right solution."

Having clubs from two countries in one league complicates matters since FIFA regulations do not permit teams within the same country to operate on different transfer window calendars.

Discussions between Canada Soccer, the U.S. Soccer Federation, MLS and Canadian Premier League have been going on for several months since FIFA changed its rules, allowing for more flexibility in how the split of the 16 weeks of transfer window can be allocated.

In the past, it was 12 weeks for the primary window and four for the second. While MLS wanted to switch to a nine-seven split, the CPL wanted to stick with the status quo because its season doesn't start until April 13 — compared to Feb. 21 for MLS — and the league wanted the window open into the first week of its season.

And while the 12-4 split was eventually maintained, there was confusion over the exact opening date of the secondary window. The CPL wanted to keep July 5, the same as last year. MLS wanted July 18, to remain aligned with the U.S. Soccer Federation's secondary window.

"To reconcile this matter, Canada Soccer sought a regulatory exception from FIFA that would allow the three Canadian MLS clubs to adhere to U.S. Soccer Federation transfer windows," Canada Soccer said. "This would allow the Canada Soccer transfer windows to differ without creating a misalignment for the Canadian MLS clubs. Unfortunately, this exception was not approved, and was further denied on appeal.

"Accordingly, Canada Soccer determined a compromise and communicated to MLS and CPL that the secondary transfer window in Canada would start on July 12, 2024 — one week later than preferred by CPL and one week earlier than favoured by MLS."

Canada Soccer essentially split the difference.

What happens in the future has yet to be determined, although it seems clear another compromise will likely have to be worked out.

Canada Soccer said it will "continue to engage in dialogue with MLS and CPL to find the best possible solutions moving forward."

During transfer windows, clubs can request the international transfer certificate (ITC) of players under contract in another country. While deals may be agreed upon outside the windows, the transfer and receipt of an ITC are required to officially add a player to a roster, thus making a player eligible for official competitions.

All in-season trades between MLS clubs must take place within either the primary or secondary transfer window. That is not the case in the CPL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press