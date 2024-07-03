Canada predicted lineup vs Venezuela: Copa America 2024

In just their first ever Copa America appearance, Canada advanced to the quarter-finals where they will face Venezuela, the winners of Group B, on July 5.

Despite the odds, Canada survived Group A at Copa America 2024, featuring reigning champions, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. Jesse Marsch's squad only managed to earn four points from their three fixtures, but it was enough to send them to the knockout stage.

Unfortunately, the Reds will be without Tajon Buchanan, who broke his tibia in training ahead of Canada's clash with Venezuela. The Inter Milan man was in the running to start on Friday, but now, Marsch has a couple decisions to make about his midfield.

Here's what Canada's starting XI could look like against Venezuela at Copa America 2024.

Canada predicted lineup vs Venezuela (4-4-2)

GK: Maxime Crepeau - Crepeau is one of Canada's most reliable players. After conceding two goals against Argentina, the keeper kept back-to-back clean sheets to send Canada through to the knockout stage.

RB: Alistair Johnston - Johnston has played all 270 minutes at the Copa America so far, and will once again start at right-back, where he will be for the rest of the tournament.

CB: Moise Bombito - Bombito has been as solid as they come on the backline this tournament, working well with Cornelius to keep Peru and Chile off the scoresheet. Apart from Lionel Messi, Bombito is arguably one of the most impactful MLS players still competing in the tournament.

CB: Derek Cornelius - Cornelius seems to have won back Marsch's favor after the center-back was subbed off at halftime against Chile. In Canada's final match against Peru, Cornelius played a full 90 minutes and won seven of his 11 duels.

LB: Alphonso Davies - Davies is Canada's best player, and can create a scoring opportunity out of seemingly nothing when the Reds manage to push forward. The Bayern Munich player has been linked with Real Madrid this summer.

RM: Richie Laryea - Without Buchanan available, Marsch could opt to once again play Laryea in the midfield, where he had a solid performance against Chile that ultimately resulted in Gabriel Suazo's red card. Laryea is also flexible enough to slot in at left-back in case Marsch wants Davies to play a more advanced role, similar to Canada's formation against Peru.

CM: Stephen Eustaquio - Eustaquio is the only midfielder to start all three matches for Canada at Copa America 2024 due to his irreplaceable ability to control Canada's play and tempo.

CM: Ismael Kone - Kone has not lived up to his Marseille signing just yet this summer. He had the most giveaways against Argentina and several more against Peru that forced Marsch to bench the 22-year-old in Canada's final match against Chile. Expect the midfielder to be reinserted into the lineup on Friday.

LM: Liam Millar - Millar is another player who was benched against Chile, only coming on in the 65th minute, after Marsch pulled him at halftime in the game prior. Millar is still Canada's best option, though, to link up with Davies on the left.

CF: Cyle Larin - Larin has started in all five of Canada's fixtures under Marsh, and will once again take his rightful place alongside David at the top in the quarter-finals.

ST: Jonathan David - David scored Canada's only goal of the tournament so far, and the Lille striker will need to be at his best to beat Romo.