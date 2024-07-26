Canada Olympic Soccer Team Hilariously Trolled Over ‘Where Are You Watching' Post

The Canadian women’s national soccer team inadvertently scored an own goal Thursday when it asked where people would be watching its first-round game against New Zealand at the 2024 Olympics.

“Hey, Canada. Where are you watching today’s match from?” the team asked, apparently innocently enough, via its official account on X, formerly Twitter.

The predictable happened, though, as the vast majority of commenters cracked gags about the spy drone scandal that’s engulfed the reigning Olympic champions ahead of Paris 2024.

Canada ran out 2-1 winners in the game but was the loser on social media.

“Too soon?” asked one wag.

From a drone — byebye blue bird (@Enricotrudo) July 25, 2024

The drone above the stadium — Emi (@emiiawfc) July 25, 2024

I'll just watch the drone feed — Felice L 🇺🇦 (@flyonp) July 25, 2024

This should give me a good enough view, right guys?? pic.twitter.com/38JyLIvC9V — Hungry Tere (@Teddi99) July 25, 2024

From a drone high above the stadium ... too soon? — Nathan Kurjata (@nkurjata) July 25, 2024

