🚨 Canada name starting XI as Copa América knockouts within reach

Debutants Canada are looking to book their spot in the Copa América knockouts against Chile on Saturday.

The Canucks sit second in the group behind Argentina and need a win or a draw combined with an Argentina win to move on.

New manager Jesse Marsch has opted to start Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan Osorio for this crunch clash after impressing early on.

Massive opportunity ahead! 💪 Here’s our first XI, presented by @GE_Appliances —— Une énorme opportunité devant nous ! 💪 Voici notre XI partant, présenté par @GE_Appliances #CANMNT #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/I7ChUHLsJh — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 29, 2024

Chile are notably without veteran goalkeeper Claudio Bravo tonight. Can Canada take advantage?