Canada hires Casey Stoney as new head coach of Canada's women's national team

Stoney, the former coach of the San Diego Wave, will usher in a new era for the team after the spygate scandal

Casey Stoney led the San Diego Wave to the 2023 NWSL Shield, before being unexpectedly fired by the team in June 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Canada women's soccer has found its next coach. The Canadian national team announced on Monday it hired former San Diego Wave coach Casey Stoney to head up the team.

"I am honoured to join Canada Soccer as the Head Coach of the Women’s National Team," Stoney said in a statement. "Canada has a proud tradition in women’s football, and I am excited to work with such a talented group of players. Together with the federation’s new leadership, we will strive to build on past successes and continue to grow the sport in Canada on and off the field. I look forward to the journey ahead and to engaging with the incredible passion of Canadian soccer fans.”

Stoney coached the Wave for two and a half seasons, and was named NWSL Coach of the Year in 2022 after leading the team in its inaugural season. She led the team to win the NWSL Shield in 2023, but was unexpectedly fired by the Wave in June, not long after signing an extension with the team.

Prior to joining San Diego, Stoney coached at Manchester United for three years, leading the team to an FA Championship in 2019.

Stoney replaces Bev Priestman, who was fired in November as a result of her involvement in the spygate scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which put Canada Soccer under intense scrutiny. Priestman, who was originally suspended by Canada Soccer, was fired along with two other staff members following the results of the independent investigation.

By hiring Stoney, Canada will try to move beyond the scandal and usher in a new era. Stoney will take over the helm of a veteran (but Christine Sinclair-less) Canada squad, which holds a number of players with 100-plus caps, including captain Jessie Fleming, defender Ashley Lawrence, forwards Adriana Leon and Janine Beckie, and more. The team also has some exciting up-and-coming players, including 20-year-old midfielder Olivia Smith, who scored three goals for Canada this year in nine appearances.

Stoney will also be reunited with Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who is Canada's starting keeper and is considered one of the best keepers internationally.