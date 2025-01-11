Canada gets revenge on Czechs, to battle U.S. for gold supremacy at women's U18 hockey worlds

Chloe Primerano (8) pictured competing against the U.S. in the Rivalry Series on Nov. 8, 2024, had two assists against the Czech Republic Saturday in Finland. (Melissa Majchrzak/The Associated Press - image credit)

The Canadian women advance to Sunday's gold-medal game while getting revenge on the Czech Republic following a 4-2 win on Saturday in the semifinals at the women's U18 hockey world championship in Finland.

Caileigh Tiller and Stryker Zablocki each had a goal and an assist, while Hayley McDonald and Sofia Ismael also scored for Canada.

Chloe Primerano contributed two helpers for the Canadians and goalie Marilou Grenier stopped 19 of the 21 shots she faced.

Czechs Linda Vocetkova and Julie Jebouskova both scored and Daniela Novakova made 43 saves.

Canada also gained a measure of revenge on the Czechs. It was in last year's tournament where the Czech Republic stunned the Canadians in the semis.

The win means Canada finds itself in another gold-medal battle against the defending champion Americans, who held off Sweden 2-1 in the first semifinal game.

All previous editions of the U18 world championship have been either won by the U.S. (9) or Canada (7).

