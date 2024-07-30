Canada finishes fifth in women's artistic team gymnastics final

PARIS — Canada's women's artistic gymnastics team matched its best-ever Olympic result with a fifth-place finish at the Paris Games on Tuesday.

The team of Ellie Black, Ava Stewart, Cassie Lee, Aurelie Tran and Shallon Olsen finished with a combined score of 162.432.

Simone Biles and Team USA handily won the gold medal with a combined score of 171.296, while Italy (165.494) secured silver and Brazil (164.497) claimed bronze. Great Britain placed fourth with 164.263 points.

Black, of Halifax, competed on all four apparatuses for Canada, and set a positive tone early in the evening with a score of 14.300 on balance beam. Canada slipped down the rankings during the floor event, but rebounded during the vault to enter the final rotation on the uneven bars in fourth place.

The Paris Olympics marks Canada's first appearance in the women's team final since London 2012, and only the second time both the Canadian men's and women's gymnastics teams qualified for their respective finals in the same year.

