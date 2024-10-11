Canada and England face off in heavyweight women's rugby WXV tournament finale

It is a mouth-watering finale to the WXV women's rugby tournament — No. 2 Canada against No. 1 England.

The matchup of two unbeaten sides will decide the championship of the six-team round-robin tournament. But it is also a measuring stick for Kevin Rouet's Canadian side. And while a win Saturday at Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium would be welcome, Rouet has one eye fixed on next year's World Cup where the stakes are far higher.

Captain Tyson Beukeboom says the Canadians, who pushed England to the limit before losing 26-19 in the semifinal of the last World Cup in November 2022, are looking forward to testing themselves against the powerful Red Roses.

"I think this is probably the best position we've been in going into a game against England in a long time," she said. "The girls are excited. I'm excited. We're ready. We're as ready as we've ever been to compete against England."

"We're here to build," she added. "We're here to build to World Cup. But I think with the prep that we've had, that build can also mean that we're in a really good position to win this tournament."

Canada finished runner-up to England in last year's inaugural WXV 1, the elite division of World Rugby's annual three-tiered competition.

Canada's depth is shown by the fact that Beukeboom, Canada's most capped women’s player with 70 caps, is not in the starting 15. She will be counted on to make an impact from the bench.

"It speaks to the depth of our team," said the 33-year-old lock forward, sporting a shiner from a collision in training with teammate Caroline Crossley. "Kev is always a man with a plan. Sometimes it's not my favourite plan, especially when I'm on the bench."

Centre Alex Tessier will serve as skipper until Beukeboom comes on. Tessier and fly-half Claire Gallagher have proved to be an influential tandem on the backline, both accomplished kickers with Tessier offering another option at first receiver.

Rouet has more talent in reserve. Captain Sophie de Goede, one of the world's top players, is recovering from knee surgery while veteran Karen Paquin has only just returned after taking some time off from the game.

England is a formidable opponent.

The Red Roses, a fully professional side, have won 19 straight matches since losing 34-31 to host New Zealand in the World Cup final. That loss represents England's lone blemish in its last 50 matches, dating back to a 28-13 defeat to the Black Ferns in July 2019 in the Women's Rugby Super Series in San Diego.

Canada has won six straight since losing 45-12 to England in last year's WXV.

The English women have beaten Canada two other times since the World Cup (50-24 and 29-12 in England last September).

The Red Roses have dominated the all-time series, holding a 32-3-1 edge while outscoring Canada 1,250-477. And England has won the last 12 meetings, dating back to a 52-17 defeat in the 2016 Women’s Rugby Super Series in Salt Lake City.

Saturday's showdown pits the Pacific Four Series winner, Canada, against the Women's Six Nations champion, England.

Canada beat No. 4 France 46-24 — a result that moved Rouet's side into second place in the world rankings — and No. 6 Ireland 21-8 en route to the WXV finale. England defeated the eighth-ranked U.S. 61-21 and then ran in nine tries in a 49-31 win over No. 3 New Zealand.

Rouet, who rotated his roster during the tournament, has made eight changes to his starting lineup.

McKinley Hunt, DeLeaka Menin, Laetitia Royer, Fabiola Forteza and Pamphinette Buisa slot into the forward pack. Asia Hogan-Rochester, Paige Farries and Julia Schell move into the backline.

England has made three changes with wing Bo Westcombe-Evans, lock Rosie Galligan and flanker Maddie Feaunati slotting in. It's an experienced starting 15, with a combined 667 caps including 106 from captain Marlie Packer.

The two sides know each other well with 12 of the Canadian matchday 23 playing their club rugby in England.

"I think that definitely helps build our confidence," said Beukeboom, who plays for England's Ealing Trailfinders. "When you are around the people that have kind of been at the top for so long, you learn their strengths and weakness. And it also diminishes the aura of who they are. You just get a little bit more familiar and they get a little bit less scary, which definitely contributes to our confidence."

Unlike the Canadians, however, the Red Roses are under contract to their governing body in addition to their club salaries. Rouet has said the pay his players get at English clubs is essentially the equivalent of semi-pro status.

Rouet goes into Saturday's match with a 19-7-0 record as Canada coach. The defeats have all come at the hands of teams ranked above them in England (four times), New Zealand (twice) and France.

England coach John Mitchell, a former England men's defence coach and New Zealand All Blacks head coach, has a 9-0-0 record.

In the event of a tie, England will be crowned champions even if only Canada claims a try-bonus point. That's because England has 10 points to Canada’s nine and a superior points difference (plus-58 to plus-35) going into the final round.

The two teams' world rankings will not change whatever the result.

Canada

McKinley Hunt, King City, Ont., Saracens (England); Emily Tuttosi, Souris, Man., Exeter Chiefs (England); DaLeaka Menin, Vulcan, Alta., Exeter Chiefs (England); Courtney Holtkamp, Rimbey, Alta., Red Deer Titans Rugby; Laetitia Royer, Loretteville, Que., ASM Romagnat (France); Pamphinette Buisa, Gatineau, Que., Ottawa Irish; Fabiola Forteza, Quebec City, Stade Bordelais (France); Gabrielle Senft, Regina, Saracens (England); Justine Pelletier, Rivière-du-Loup, Que., Stade Bordelais (France); Claire Gallagher, Caledon, Ont., Leicester Tigers (England); Paige Farries, Red Deer, Alta., Saracens (England); Alexandra Tessier, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que., Exeter Chiefs (England); Shoshanah Seumanutafa, White Rock, B.C., Counties Manukau (New Zealand); Asia Hogan-Rochester, Toronto, Toronto Nomads; Julia Schell, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England).

Replacements

Sara Cline, Edmonton, Leprechaun Tigers; Brittany Kassil, Guelph, Ont., Guelph Goats; Alexandria Ellis, Ottawa, Stade Villeneuvois LM (France); Tyson Beukeboom, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Julia Omokhuale, Calgary, Leicester Tigers (England); Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Ont., Lindsay RFC; Alysha Corrigan, Charlottetown, P.E.I., Saracens (England); Fancy Bermudez, Edmonton, Saracens (England).

England

Hannah Botterman, Bristol Bears; Amy Cokayne, Leicester Tigers; Maud Muir, Gloucester-Hartpury; Zoe Aldcroft, Gloucester-Hartpury; Rosie Galligan, Saracens; Maddie Feaunati, Exeter Chiefs; Marlie Packer (capt.), Saracens; Alex Matthews, Gloucester-Hartpury; Natasha Hunt, Gloucester-Hartpury; Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach; Tatyana Heard, Gloucester-Hartpury; Helena Rowland, Loughborough Lightning; Bo Westcombe-Evans, Loughborough Lightning; Ellie Kildunne, Harlequins.

Replacements

Lark Atkin-Davies, Bristol Bears; Mackenzie Carson, Loughborough Lightning; Sarah Bern, Bristol Bears; Abbie Ward, Bristol Bears; Morwenna Talling, Sale Sharks; Lucy Packer, Harlequins; Zoe Harrison, Harlequins; Emily Scarratt, Loughborough Lightning.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press