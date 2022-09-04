Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds
Canada successfully defended its women's hockey world title with a 2-1 win over the rival United States in the gold-medal game on Sunday in Herning, Denmark
Brianne Jenner scored both Canadian goals in the second period, while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 19 saves for the win.
It's the first time Canada has won back-to-back titles at the tournament since 2004.
The Czech Republic defeated Switzerland 4-2 earlier in the day to capture bronze.
More to come.