Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

Canadian forward Brianne Jenner, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her second goal of the second period in Canada's win over the United States on Sunday in the women's hockey world championship final in Herning, Denmark. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via The Associated Press - image credit)

Canada successfully defended its women's hockey world title with a 2-1 win over the rival United States in the gold-medal game on Sunday in Herning, Denmark

Brianne Jenner scored both Canadian goals in the second period, while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 19 saves for the win.

It's the first time Canada has won back-to-back titles at the tournament since 2004.

The Czech Republic defeated Switzerland 4-2 earlier in the day to capture bronze.

More to come.