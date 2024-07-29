Canada beats France 19-14 to advance to semifinal in Olympic rugby sevens

PARIS — Canada remains in the medal hunt in Olympic women's rugby sevens after downing host France 19-14 in Monday's quarterfinals.

Chloe Daniels scored the winning try with 53 seconds remaining in the second half and the Canadians thwarted a late French attack to secure a spot in the semifinal.

Piper Logan scored two tries for Canada, while captain Olivia Apps contributed a conversion.

Daniels was 1-for-2 on conversion attempts, with her one miss coming on her winning try.

The Canadians advanced to the quarterfinal game by closing out group play with a 26-17 win over China earlier on Monday.

Canada will play either Australia or Ireland in Tuesday's semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press