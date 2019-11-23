Canada advances to Davis Cup final for 1st time in history

Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning a point against Russia's Karen Khachanov during the semi-final singles tennis match between Russia and Canada at the Davis Cup Madrid Finals 2019 in Madrid on November 23, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada’s incredible run continued at the Davis Cup with an intense tie-break semifinal victory over Russia to advance to the final for the first time in history.

Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil defeated Russian duo Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in dramatic fashion, 6-3, 3-6, 6-6 (7-5).

CANADIAN HISTORY. 🍁@denis_shapo and @VasekPospisil defeat Khachanov/Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), sending Canada into the Davis Cup FINAL with a 2-1 win over Russia.



It’s a first-ever @DavisCup final for Canada. Wow. pic.twitter.com/XFCK1GRtjh — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) November 23, 2019

Canada’s storybook run to the final included wins over No. 10 Italy, No. 6 United States, a quarter-final upset against No. 9 Australia, and today, a tie-break win against Russia to advance.

Canada will face either Great Britain or Spain who play in the second semifinal this afternoon.

The final will take place on Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

