Campbell defeats Stony Brook 79-54

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Duggan's 27 points helped Campbell defeat Stony Brook 79-54 on Thursday night.

Duggan went 11 of 14 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Fighting Camels (9-11, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Caleb Zurliene scored 13 points while going 6 of 9 from the field and added three steals. Elijah Walsh had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Seawolves (4-16, 0-7) were led by Andre Snoddy, who recorded 11 points and two steals. Ben Wight added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Seawolves prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

Campbell led 41-19 at halftime, with Duggan racking up 16 points. Zurliene led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Both teams play Saturday. Campbell visits Hofstra and Stony Brook squares off against North Carolina A&T at home.

