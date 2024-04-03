Camila Mendes Proves This Classic Combo Is Always in Style

Getty

Norm-core never really died, it just evolved into smart minimalism, as modeled by Camila Mendes in New York City on April 2.

The Riverdale actor attended a screening for her new Amazon Prime movie Música, at the 92nd Street Y, wearing head-to-toe wardrobe basics and looking chic AF. The actor wore a roomy white button-down, left intriguingly untucked, with a pair of straight leg jeans and an oversized black blazer. She styled the understated 'fit with pointed toe oxblood (still the It Color of the moment) pumps and a black mini bag. I would be remiss if I didn't note that Mendes's hair, in a half-ponytail with one strand left loose around her face, wasn't directly out of the mid-aughts style handbook.

Rudy Mancuso And Camila Mendes In Conversation: "Música" Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Camila Mendes has been pulling out all the stops for this press tour. In Miami just a few days earlier, for instance, the actor wowed in a green With Jean halter top featuring a rosette detail and open front. She followed that up with an off-duty Greek goddess look, wearing a ruched white jersey dress from the brand Anna Quan, per her stylist Molly Dickson—the same fashion genius behind Sydney Sweeney's lastet major style moments.

Originally Appeared on Glamour