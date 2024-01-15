Cameroon vs Guinea LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Cameroon vs Guinea LIVE!

Group C continues at the Africa Cup of Nations in Yamoussoukro this evening. After Senegal and Gambia's meeting, Cameroon and Guinea begin their respective campaigns on another busy day of AFCON action. The Indomitable Lions hosted this tournament two years ago, but were ousted on penalties by Egypt in heartbreaking fashion in the semi-finals as the five-time winners eventually secured third place on home soil.

Few are backing Cameroon for such a deep run this time around, though they are still a dangerous side boasting a number of experienced players. It remains to be seen if Andre Onana will be involved today after a delayed journey from Manchester United, while Rigobert Song is without the likes of injured Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who was not even selected.

Guinea also possess a number of top individual talents in the likes of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who is fit to feature today after an injury scare, and ex-Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, but have not advanced beyond the quarter-finals of the continental competition since they finished as runners-up all the way back in 1976. Follow Cameroon vs Guinea at AFCON live below!

Cameroon vs Guinea latest news

Kick-off time: 5pm GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Cameroon team news: Onana departure delayed

Guinea team news: Guirassy fitness boost

Standard Sport prediction

How to watch Cameroon vs Guinea

14:38 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Cameroon vs Guinea live coverage

14:34 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's latest live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Here our focus is on Monday's second clash in Group C, where Cameroon and Guinea get their respective campaigns up and running with an intriguing showdown in Yamoussoukro.

Kick-off today at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium is at 5pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates throughout and all the latest team news.