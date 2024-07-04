Cameron Norrie beats Jack Draper in Wimbledon’s battle of Britons

Norrie beat the man who usurped him as British No 1 - PA/John Walton

On a day when the recent past of British tennis was eulogised and lauded, on Court Number One was a scrap for the present. And a reminder that, post Andy Murray, there may even be a future for the game in this country. Cameron Norrie, the British number two, overcame Jack Draper, the newly installed number one, in straight sets.

It was some performance by Norrie, full of guile and skill, a reminder of the time he reached the semi-final here in 2022, a level which pre-Murray was reckoned to be about as far as Brits could ever progress.

Cam Norrie prevails in the Battle of the Brits on No.1 Court 🇬🇧



He defeats compatriot Jack Draper 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6) 👊#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ya1iO3mU3y — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

Norrie and Draper are good friends off court, partners in the Davis Cup team. But, in the first meeting at Wimbledon between the top two Brits since the ranking system was introduced fifty years ago, there was little indication of mateship. This was a tight, tense hard-fought scrap of a match, one filled with magnificent rallies. And plenty of mistakes. Not least in Draper’s challenges, none of which he got right. In fact so poor was his judgement of where the ball has just landed, a job in the Premier League VAR studio surely awaits.

With his modelling contract and photoshoots in Vogue, Draper has become the new heart throb of British sport. Not to mention final evidence that there was after all some sort of legacy from his father Roger’s expensively remunerated time at the head of the Lawn Tennis Association. And with his victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s and first tour win at Stuttgart earlier this season, there had grown the ambition around him that he would match his play to his image.

This was a superstar in the making. This was going to be the Wimbledon where he shone. Or so we thought. Norrie, with none of his mate’s extravagant looks, had other ideas. Not least, the rather smart idea of playing better on the Wimbledon grass than he had since he gave Novak Djokovic a tough examination in that last four match two years ago.

The hint, though, was in the pair’s record. Despite Draper’s howitzer serve, Norrie had won their previous two meetings – at Queens in 2021 and Miami in 2022 – both in straight sets. He has never allowed Draper’s physical dominance to outfox him. Not that it began auspiciously for the older player. Draper won his first service game without Norrie returning a single shot. But gradually, surely, and with steely determination, Norrie relocated his return. And at times it was brilliant. There was one moment in the first set when he left his opponent rasping and gasping, flat on his back by the net, as a passing backhand completely confounded him.

🗣 "Cameron Norrie turning back the clock!"



The British number two takes the first set against the British number one 💥#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Ul3LiB52J8 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2024

Indeed, rasping seemed the best word for Draper. His grunt sounded more like the wheeze of a French bulldog with emphysema. Whether he was carrying a chest infection it was hard to know. But if he was under the weather, Norrie was giving him no quarter.

Instead, gradually, he took control. His backhand returns were devastating, catching Draper time and again looking to the skies in disbelief. At one point, after yet another improbable Norrie winner, he mouthed, in the direction of his coach up in his courtside box, “what am I supposed to do?”

It was hard to know, given how well Norrie was playing. Everything the number one tried was returned with interest. If he came to the net he got passed. If he stayed on the baseline, he got out-thumped. So it was Norrie took the first two sets with barely a whisker of resistance.

It was then Draper showed his heart. He battled back, leading 5-2 in the third set. Around the court, the noisy Norrie supporters settled in for what appeared to be turning into a monster five setter.

But Norrie was too smart. He wrested back control, took things to a tie break and skilfully maintained his dominance over a player far more physically equipped than him. Still Draper has not taken a set from him.

“We’re such good friends off court,” Norrie said after the match. “But we had to put that aside.”

He did that all right. And did it so well, he is beginning to look as if he might once again still be around in the latter stages of this tournament.

Norrie finds form to stun Draper: As it happened

08:07 PM BST

WATCH: Norrie books his place in the third round

07:18 PM BST

Norrie: I was the underdog!

I just love this court. It wasn’t easy coming out to play Jack today, he’s been playing so well. We’re such good friends off the court but we had to put that to one side today. I felt I was a bit of an underdog coming into today so I was pretty relaxed. I was happy with my level today and it’s nice to get through. I’m feeling good physically. I just wanted to trust in my movement and trust in my legs, I knew I’d had some good practice so I’m just glad to use that today and use my experience against Jack. It wasn’t an easy match, it was a bit nervy towards the end in that tie-break but I managed to stay calm enough to get it done.”

07:14 PM BST

Draper 6-7 (7-3), 4-6,6-6, (6-8) Norrie

Then, the British No 2 double-faults for 6-7, handing Norrie a second match point.

Draper blasts a forehand return into the net and Norrie is through – he was simply sensational!

The British No 1 has beaten the British No 2 in straight sets on Court One.

Game, set and match to Norrie.

Cameron Norrie finds his form - Reuters/Paul Childs

07:12 PM BST

Draper 6-7 (7-3), 4-6,6-6, (6-6) Norrie

Norrie is in the ascendency here, as he begins the point with an ace!

Then a fine serve from Draper is wasted as he hits long with his next effort.

Then, at 5-4 up, the British No 2 double faults presenting Draper with a brilliant opportunity.

The British No 2 saves a match point for 6-6!

07:07 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 4-6, 6-6 (3-3) Norrie

Norrie traps Draper at the net and has a mini break on the British No 1’s serve. However, Draper responds well by hitting back with a whipped forehand down the line – to level up at the change of ends.

07:05 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 4-6, 6-6 (1-2) Norrie

Draper begins the tiebreak with a whipped forehand with Norrie only able to watch it fly by.

Then, the British No 1 moves towards the net but sees his volley drop just long. Another volley from Draper curls wide and it drops in the alley.

07:02 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 4-6, 6-6 Norrie

Here we go again, we are heading to another tiebreak!

At 30-15, the British No 1 challenges the call on the right baseline as Norrie hits it long but Draper is wrong!

So its 40-15 and soon enough we are at 6-6!

07:00 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 4-6, 6-5 Norrie*

Norrie comes out flying and sends Draper left – he is unable to generate any power to conjure a reply.

However, Draper serves well and finds an ace to bring up 30-30 with Norrie nowhere near it.

At 40-30 and with Norrie miles away, Draper fires wide, deuce.

However, two aces from Draper seals the game!

Can Jack Draper close this match out? - PA/John Walton

06:56 PM BST

The Murray brothers are coming up!

Over on Centre Court, Andy and Jamie Murray are due out in a few minutes as they take John Peers and Rinky Hijikata. My colleague Uche Amako is our man on the ground and you can follow the action via our live blog.

06:54 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 4-6, 5-5 Norrie

Draper is looking frustrated again as Norrie levels again! The British No 2 heads 40-0 ahead as Draper goes long with his backhand and the aces to finish the game off.

The British No 2 makes it 10 points in a row to level this third set up.

06:50 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 4-6, 5-4 Norrie*

Norrie is hitting all the shots now, as he takes 0-40 lead on Draper after opening up three break points.

He closes the game with a beautifully whipped forehand winner that fires past Draper when he was at the net – the British No 2 is on a roll now.

06:47 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 4-6, 5-3 Norrie

The British No 2 is making hard work of his service game but holds to 30, staying in the third set at 3-5.

Norrie is asking the question of Draper now – can you send this into a fourth set?

06:44 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 4-6, 5-2 Norrie*

Draper finally looks composed and is a game away from getting back into this match – the British No 1 holds serve well to bring up 5-2.

06:42 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 4-6, 4-2 Norrie

Norrie approaches the net to steer a backhand winner past Draper and move level at 30-30.

The British No 2 brings up deuce with an ace but Draper recovers well to set up the advantage before gliding a sublime forehand beyond Norrie for a break.

06:34 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 4-6, 3-2 Norrie*

Here we go, Draper is finally looking confident and competitive on his serve. The British No 1 holds to love with an ace to finish the game and go back on top.

06:33 PM BST

Draper*6-7, 4-6, 2-2 Norrie

Norrie begins the game with wild forehand, handing Draper a second break point.

However, Norrie remains composed and wrestled the advantage his way before Draper forces a sixth deuce. The British No 1 had a look at break points but twice had the door slammed in his face by Norrie.

Norrie comes back to deny Draper who is enraged and draw level.

Jack Draper is beginning to look frustrated here - Reuters/Paul Childs

06:21 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 4-6, 2-1 Norrie*

Draper is finally looking composed on his serve – a hold to love that ends with an ace as he puts the pressure back on the British No 2.

06:20 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 4-6, 1-1 Norrie

Draper is starting to find his rhythm here, as he sends a forehand winner down the line from his return for 30-30.

He overhits his backhand, with a challenge proving as much. Norrie holds as Draper’s forehand return fails to get over the net.

06:15 PM BST

Third set: Draper 6-7, 4-6, 1-0 Norrie*

The British No 1 has started well in this third set, opening up a 40-15 lead and getting an early hold.

06:09 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 4-6 Norrie

This is sublime tennis from Norrie, as he moves 30-15 ahead with ace! For Draper, his drop shot goes beyond the baseline and the British No 2 takes the second set with another ace!

What a performance from Norrie – who showed his class and composure to see out the second set! He is one set away from knocking out the British No 1.

Cameron Norrie is showing his experience against the British No 1 - PA/John Walton

06:06 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 4-5 Norrie*

Draper is keeping this second set alive! As he tees up an advantage with an ace and takes the game with another!

06:01 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 3-5 Norrie

A vital win for Norrie, to restore his two-game cushion. He is changing the direction of rally which is dragging Draper right where the British No 1 is unable to generate any power.

Norrie then produces an unreturnable serve to seal the game!

05:57 PM BST

Is Draper carrying a chest infection?

Jack Draper is not so much grunting on his serve as wheezing like a French bulldog. He has twice hoiked up a load of phlegm . As he sinks to 4-0 down in the second set and one set down, you have to wonder if he is carrying some sort of chest infection.

05:55 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 3-4 Norrie*

Draper responds well and rallies to a 30-0 lead before yet again giving up a double fault of his own!

However, he recovers with an ace – Norrie’s low return then hands over the game to the British No 1.

05:53 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 2-4 Norrie

Is the Jack Draper fight back gaining some momentum? Norrie makes a mistake by crashing his forehand long which brings up a break opportunity for the British No 1.

Then, a double fault from Norrie hands Draper the game and his now within two – game on!

05:49 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 1-4 Norrie*

Draper begins the game by netting his first point of serve and then recovers with an ace!

Then a poorly timed backhand drifts wide for Draper to bring up 30-30, as Norrie eyes a third successive break!

However, the British No 1 approaches the net to seal with game with an angled winner. Draper finally gets his mark on this second set!

05:44 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 0-4 Norrie

Norrie’s second serve fools Draper, who mis-times his return. Then the British No 2 hits a sublime backhand down the line – Draper has no chance and is left helpless at the net.

Norrie finishes the game with an ace – he is steam rolling towards a two-set lead here!

05:41 PM BST

Draper 6-7, 0-3 Norrie*

Draper is beginning to show frustration here as another first serve is punished by Norrie. As he sends a forehand directly into the corner of the court! This is perfection from Norrie – he really is pulling out all the shots!

Norrie then follows up with a backhand winner down the line to break Draper again!

05:38 PM BST

Draper* 6-7, 0-2 Norrie

Norrie looks confident and composed on his service game with an ace to open up a two-game advantage. A really strong hold for the British No 2 to back up his break!

Norrie is cruising here!

05:35 PM BST

Second set: Draper 6-7, 0-1 Norrie*

A double fault from Draper allows Norrie back into this game at 40-30. The British No 1 gains the advantage again on the next point but wastes the opportunity with a long forehand.

Norrie produces a wonderful down-the-winner to find himself a set and break up.

05:26 PM BST

Draper 6-6 (6-7) Norrie

A beautiful first serve by Draper makes it 5-2 – is the British No 1 finally finding his rhythm in the tiebreak?

He saves one set points with a well-time point but then Norrie strikes a well-time forehand down the line for set point, before Draper’s slice pulls one back.

However, the British No 2 stands firm in the face of some power shots from Draper before finishing the point off with a simple volley to take the opening set. The British No 2 leads the British No 1.

05:24 PM BST

Draper 6-6 (1-5) Norrie

Norrie is able to back up his break on serve to move 3-1 ahead as Draper sends one long. Norrie is showing his experience against the 22-year-old to outlast Draper in a rally on the baseline strokes.

The British No 1 is looking up at his box in frustration. Norrie is on fire and moves a step closer to the first set as Draper finds the net again.

05:21 PM BST

Draper 6 -6 Norrie*

We are headed to a tiebreak here after some sublime tennis from both players.

Shot of the match so far from Draper! He sends back a cross-court backhand, which Norrie can only stick out a hopeful hand as he fails to beat the net.

The British No 1 reaches 40-0 before drawing level with an ace.

05:18 PM BST

Draper* 5-6 Norrie

Norrie just about digs out a backhand from his baseline, momentum in the point shifting towards Draper who eventually watches Norrie’s stretched effort drops long.

The British No 2 seems relieved to see Draper overhit his backhand as he chalks up another hold.

05:16 PM BST

Our man on the ground

Some very over-excited Cameron Norrie fans here on Number One Court. They have been greeting every routine point won by their man with the kind of wild celebration normally encountered for a last second Jude Bellingham goal. “C’mon Cam” and “let’s go Cam,” they yell when he takes a 15-0 lead on his own serve. Quite what level their heart rate will reach if he actually wins a set, never mind the match, we will have to see.

05:14 PM BST

Draper 5-5 Norrie*

Draper sends a forehand spinning long for 15-15 after his second serve but the British No 1 responds well with a volley at the net.

However, Norrie draws level before failing to return the Draper serve. First an ace, then Norrie goes long.

That was an important hold for Draper – its 5-5.

05:09 PM BST

Draper* 4-5 Norrie

Norrie looks confident with his serve as he opens up with a 40-15 cushion on his serve before watching Draper’s backhand return glide past him.

The British No 2 edges ahead here with a break now and the first set could be his.

05:06 PM BST

Draper 4-4 Norrie*

This really has been a close first set. Norrie cleverly pulls Draper into the net on the third point but Draper gets there to close it out. The British No 1 slams an ace down the line for 40-15.

However, Norris responds back to 40-30 and then to deuce as Draper produces the first double fault of the match – seconds later.

Draper sets up the advantage with well-timed drop shot before closing out the game.

04:59 PM BST

Draper* 3-4 Norrie

At 15-30, after framing a forehand, Norrie fires his serve down the T and comes in to volley. He then goes to the corner of the advantage box and hares to the net to volley a winner to switch it to 40-30. Norrie’s backhand earns him another hold. Toe-to-toe on service.

04:55 PM BST

Draper 3-3 Norrie*

Draper, in his Nike cap, is serving well. After Norrie takes the first point with a stylish backhand winner, Draper wins the next three, making it difficult for Norrie even to get the ball back with his variety and width. Draper closes it out with another service winner.

Nothing in this but neither has looked to gamble on the other’s serve yet.

04:51 PM BST

Draper* 2-3 Norrie

Good start by Norrie on his serve, firing his first ace, hitting two good backhand winners and comes to the net to smash Draper’s chipped backhand block to hold to 15.

Norrie is trading blows - John Walton/PA Wire

04:48 PM BST

Draper 2-2 Norrie*

Norrie at last gets a serve back and elicits a forehand error from Draper who follows that with a pair of unstoppable trebuchet aces in swirling wind to race to 40-15. Norrie defends grittily, engaging in the match’s longest rally, but after trading backhands, he nets a forehand and Draper holds to 15.

04:45 PM BST

Draper* 1-2 Norrie

Draper takes it to five successive points won when Norrie’s backhand misfires but Cam follows that with a lovely volley winner. A forehand error apiece takes it to 30-all before Norrie closes out the hold with a rasping forehand winner followed by Draper hooking a forehand out of bounds.

04:41 PM BST

Draper 1-1 Norrie*

Four unreturned first serves gives Draper the most comfortable of holds.

04:40 PM BST

Draper* 0-1 Norrie (*Next server)

Norrie wins the toss and elects to serve, gunslinging to win the first point with the wind at his back. Norrie quickly moves to 40-15 by virtue of a wasted Draper challenge, serves exploiting the wind and closes out a comfortable hold.

04:32 PM BST

The players are out to knock up

Mots of the crowd have not come back to No1 Court yet after the three-hour Dart/Boulter match. Both are dressed in the plainest of white togs. Unadorned save for logs. Pure.

12:14 PM BST

Preview: Changing of the guard

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the second round match of the Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles between British No1, Jack Draper, and the man he usurped a few days ago, Cameron Norrie. The two mollydookers are ranked 28th and 44th in the world respectively and this will be Draper’s chance to go further than his second round exit in 2022 against a formidable opponent who made it to the semi-finals that year and who has beaten him twice petty comfortably in their only head-to-head – at Queen’s in 2021 and Miami a year later.

The Davis Cup team-mates are regular practice partners but that didn’t stop Draper tweaking his older opponent’s nose about leapfrogging him and how he might have taken the generational balance of power switch. “I think we have huge respect for each other, for one. We’ve practised together so many times. I wouldn’t say we’re extremely close, but we definitely support each other. We definitely have a great relationship.

“Obviously he won’t like the fact that I’m British No 1 now. I’m a lot younger. “Dan [Evans] and Cam definitely probably won’t like seeing me being number one. I think that creates a really healthy rivalry and environment. I think it’s going to be a really competitive match on Thursday. There won’t be any love lost, for sure.”

Draper had stepped into Andy Murray’s shoes in round one and immediately became embroiled in one of the Scot’s trademark late-night five-set marathons. His match with Ymer was upgraded to Centre Court following Murray’s withdrawal from the singles.

Draper had recovered from dropping the first set against the Swede to lead 2-1. But lapses in concentration allowed Ymer, ranked a lowly 205 in the world, to bring the match level with Draper angrily hitting his racket against the ground. Then Draper gathered himself, regained his composure and eventually came through 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 in three hours and 18 minutes.

Norrie had a far easier path, setting aside his recent grass-court struggles with a straight-sets success over debutant Facundo Diaz Acosta. The 28-year-old was a semi-finalist in 2022 but this summer suffered first-round exits at Queen’s and Eastbourne.

“I would say yeah,” replied Norrie when asked if will be the underdog for Thursday’s match. “Definitely, he’s ranked ahead of me.

“His results have been better than mine, especially over the grass court season. He beat [Carlos] Alcaraz in Queen’s. I think it’s pretty obvious that he’s the favourite there.

“For me, it’s a surprise kind of being the underdog for the first time in a while. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m going to have to play my best level to have a chance with Jack. He’s playing so well at the moment. I’m looking forward to it… nothing to lose.”