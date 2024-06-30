From Camarda to Zeroli: the rules on switching between Milan Futuro and first team

Milan Futuro will be competing in the Serie C this upcoming season, giving youngsters such as Francesco Camarda and Kevin Zeroli consistent playing time against older players. However, will they then be able to feature for the first team? Let’s take a look.

Milan Futuro is another exciting addition to Milan’s project, confirmed on Thursday, and it will be a fantastic tool for developing some of the academy youngsters. Instead of relying on loan clubs to give them proper playing time, the Rossoneri can do it themselves.

Daniele Bonera will be the head coach of the team and is expected to have the likes of Francesco Camarda, Alex Jimenez, Jan-Carlo Simic and Kevin Zeroli at his disposal. So, what are the rules for the players in Milan Futuro? Can they also feature for the first team? Yes, is the short answer.

To feature for Milan Futuro, the player cannot be included in the squad list for the first team which, however, doesn’t include players under 22 years of age. The player also cannot have more than 50 appearances in Serie A, while only four players over the age of 22 can be included.

As long as these three regulations are met, then switching between Milan Futuro and the first team can be done as the Rossoneri see fit. Camarda, for example, is under 22 and will thus not be included in the first-team squad. He also has less than 50 Serie A appearances, so he can switch between the two.