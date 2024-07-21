Camarda rejected Man City and Man Utd for new Milan deal

Talented teenager Francesco Camarda has signed his first professional contract with Milan, rejecting both Manchester City and Manchester United in a show of faith to the Rossoneri.

On Saturday morning, the Milanese club officially confirmed that the 16-year-old Italian forward had put pen to paper on a three-year contract, securing the next steps of his career. He’ll immediately be promoted to the new Under-23 ‘Futuro’ squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Camarda emerged as one of the brightest young stars in Europe last campaign, shining on the pitch whilst competing with players years his senior. In his debut season with the Under-19 Primavera squad, he scored 13 goals and provided five assists across 41 matches.

Camarda trusts in Milan

Page eight of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Camarda will earn around €450,000 net per season plus add-ons linked to Serie A and the Champions League in his new Milan contract, showing his potential and hunger to break into the first team.

The 16-year-old striker rejected more lucrative offers from clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in order to move forward with the Rossoneri.