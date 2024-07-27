Cam Ward wants Hurricanes receivers to ‘see what I see on the field.’ How he’s doing that

Cam Ward’s physical talent is undeniable. The Miami Hurricanes’ quarterback has the rare combination of arm strength and touch to make just about every pass and can use his legs to escape from trouble should the pocket collapse on him.

But Ward knows his physical talent will only go so far. He’s cognizant of that. The rapport he builds with his teammates — specifically with the receivers who will be catching passes from him during his lone season at Miami — will be critical to his success and, in turn, the Hurricanes’ success in 2024.

“The next step in my progression,” Ward said, “is getting everybody to see what I see on the field.”

Ward wants his teammates to essentially have an inside track to his thinking process. With any given play, he wants every receiver — from the first option to the last — to know exactly where to be should the play come his way.

Doing that requires a lot of chemistry and trust to be built in a short amount of time. Ward can’t just expect his receivers to know what he’s thinking without effective communication nor can he expect them to buy into the process without it being a two-way street.

For Ward, the kindling of that relationship started in the film room this spring, continued this summer and will keep going from when fall camp starts on Wednesday all the way until the season begins on Aug. 31 against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

“I watch a lot of tape with the receivers and tight ends,” Ward said. “We watch it as a unit as a whole. If they can see how my mind processes through progressions, they know if I’m doing this or that, then you could end up being the first read now and you’ve got to speed up everything. I think once we really click on that once we dive more into it in fall camp, it’s gonna help us in the long run this season.”

The focal point of the video sessions from Ward’s perspective keys in on where receivers are at the top of their route, around the time when he’ll be making his throws.

“I don’t really tell them how to run their route,” Ward said. “I let them do their own thing running their route, but they know I need them here at this point and at this time. If you’re not there, you’re not getting the ball. If you want the ball, you’ve got to be here at this time.”

Ward’s process has worked so far as he has risen through the college ranks.

After being overlooked in high school, he started his college career at FCS Incarnate Word, where he completed 63 percent of his passes for 6,908 yards and 71 touchdowns against 14 interceptions over two years.

That success presented him with an opportunity to transfer to Washington State and see how he would fair against Power 5 competition. In two years with the Cougars, Ward completed 63 percent of his passes for another 6,963 yards and 48 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

And then that success led Ward to Miami after he opted against entering the NFL Draft for one more season of college football.

He entered spring camp ready to lead, knowing there was only so much time to get acclimated to a new team and new scheme when he was going to be relied upon so heavily.

“[Coach Mario Cristobal] let me come in, let me talk the way I talk. He’s letting me be myself around the guys. That’s all I wanted. He gave me the keys to the kingdom and I’m just running with it,” Ward said. “I think he’s gonna do dividends for not only himself but for the players, too, because at the end of the day, if we want to be a championship team, it has to be player led.”

Added Cristobal: “He’s a guy that has earned the trust of everybody through action. When he got here, he went at it right away. He spends every waking minute in that building. I can’t recall the last time I didn’t see him in the building during off hours for players or after hours. He’s the ultimate student of the game.”

And Ward understands the talent he has at his disposal with Miami’s receiver corps.

The Hurricanes return Xavier Restrepo, who was second in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season with 85 catches and 1,092 yards. They also have senior Jacolby George, whose 864 yards were third most in the conference and whose 15.16 yards per catch last season ranked fifth in the league. They added Houston transfer Sam Brown in the transfer portal to round out their likely top three. They also return Robby Washington, Michael Redding III and Ray Ray Joseph, all of whom could see expanded roles. Miami also signed a pair of talented recruits in Joshisa Trader and Ny Carr.

Beyond that, Ward knows the Hurricanes need to find ways to factor the team’s tight ends into the passing game. That starts with redshirt junior Elijah Arroyo, who has been hampered by injuries during his college career. Miami also has freshman Elija Lofton, a four-star prospect from the 2024 class, at the position.

“It’s just about us staying on pace, staying on schedule with what we want to do offensively,” Ward said. “I think everything else will take care of itself after that.”