Cam Miller, CharMar Brown lead way for North Dakota State in 42-10 rout of Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller threw three touchdown passes, CharMar Brown added 100 yards rushing and North Dakota State defeated Illinois State 42-10 on Saturday for its 13th straight victory in the series.

Miller completed 20-of-23 passes for 216 yards. Brown's 100 yards led the 307-yard rushing attack of the Bison (4-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

NDSU, which is ranked No. 2 in the FCS, had a huge advantage in total yards, 544-216. The Bison ran for 307 yards, 219 coming in the second half.

The Bison led 14-7 at halftime then put the game out of reach with four consecutive touchdowns in the second half.

In the third quarter, Miller hit Barika Kpeenu for a 40-yard score, then Brown's 14-yard TD run was followed by a 9-yard run by Kpeenu.

Cole Payton's 73-yard sprint made it 42-7 in the fourth quarter.

Wenkers Wright had a short touchdown run for the Redbirds.

Three quarterbacks combined to go 17-of-25 for 198 yards for Illinois State (3-2, 0-1). The Redbirds were held to 18 yards rushing.

The Associated Press