Cam Davis wins 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cam Davis loves the Motor City.

The Australian has two career PGA Tour titles to his credit after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time.

Davis, the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, shot 2-under 70 to get in the clubhouse at 18-under 270, and that was good enough for the title when Akshay Bhatia took three putts from 32 feet at the last.

Davis opened with a bogey at the first but bounced back with birdies at Nos. 3, 5 and 7, the latter giving him the solo lead. Bhatia caught him with a birdie of his own at No. 7 and it turned into a back-and-forth affair.

Davis drilled a 3-wood at the par-5 14th that landed on the green but reversed gears and trickled into the water. It was a terrible break and he made bogey to drop one stroke behind. But he got revenge on 17, sinking a 4-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th to tie Bhatia for the lead.

A Northwest breeze blew on Sunday and protected the par 5s, preventing players from feasting on the four holes as they had the first three rounds.

Davis Thompson (68), Min Woo Lee (69) and Aaron Rai tied for third (72). Amateur Luke Clanton, 20, remained in the trophy hunt until late on the back nine, settling for an even-par 72 and T-11 finish.

Bhatia lipped out for par from 4 feet at 18, his first three putt of the week and just his second bogey of the tournament.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek