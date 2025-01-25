Calvin Jones, Former Super Bowl Champion, Dies at 54 of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Jones was found dead in the basement of a Nebraska home by police on Wednesday, Jan. 22, according to reports

Lincoln Journal Star via AP Calvin Jones

Calvin Jones, former NFL RB and Super Bowl champion, has reportedly died. He was 54.

Jones' body was found by police in the basement of a house in north Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Omaha Police Department confirmed, per Associated Press.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is reportedly suspected in Jones’ death. Friend Jo Dusatho told the Omaha World-Herald that he had been using a generator in the basement as the furnace was not working at his home.

According to the local outlet WOWT, a neighbor called firefighters after smelling gas coming from a home located near 38th and Franklin Street. Police arrived at the residence believed to belong to Jones soon after on Wednesday.

Police reportedly confirmed to the outlet that a generator was found at the home and there were “signs of carbon monoxide poisoning” at the scene.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of death at this time.

Patrick Murphy-Racey/Sports Illustrated via Getty Jones playing in October 1993

Jones was drafted into the Los Angeles Raiders in 1994. He later joined the Green Bay Packers where he won the Super Bowl with the team in 1997. He played 15 games over three seasons in his career, according to reports.

Before joining the NFL, Jones was regarded as one of the best high school football players in his home state of Nebraska. He played for his hometown Cornhuskers from 1991-93 and earned All-American status as a sophomore, per AP.

Jones attended Omaha Central High School and there received the Gatorade Circle of Champions state running back of the year, according to WOWT. He was a champion sportsman at his school, having also become state champion sprinter for the track and field team at Omaha Central.

By 1992, Jones averaged 329 yards per game, the most for an American player at the time, and eventually brought Nebraska to the Orange Bowl.

Earl Richardson /Allsport Jones of the Nebraska Cornhuskers playing in September 1992

Nebraska Football said in a statement on X, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Husker legend and Super Bowl Champion, Calvin Jones.”

“Our hearts go out to the Jones family and he will be greatly missed.”

PEOPLE has reached out to the Omaha Police Department for comment.

Read the original article on People