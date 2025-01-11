Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for British title fight

Also on the card: Caroline Dubois, the sister of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, defends her WBC women's lightweight title against Jessica Camara.

Callum Simpson faces off against Steed Woodall on Saturday in Sheffield, England. (Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Simpson vs. Woodall fight card on Saturday night at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Simpson defends his titles against Woodall at the top of the bill.

Simpson (15-0, 10 KOs) won the domestic titles with a wide unanimous decision over Zak Chelli in August 2024. Woodall (19-2-1, 12 KOs) earned a career-best win in June 2024 when he stopped Lerrone Richards in a major upset in Bolton.

On the undercard, Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs) defends her WBC lightweight championship against Jessica Camara (14-3, 3 KOs).

Dubois, the sister of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, was elevated to full titlist following Katie Taylor relinquishing her belt to continue her career at super lightweight. Camara upset two-weight world champion Hyun Mi Choi this past April to win the WBA interim crown at lightweight.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below. Ring walks for the main event are expected around 5 p.m. ET.

Main Card (2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)

Super middleweight: Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall

WBC women's lightweight title: Caroline Dubois vs. Jessica Camara

Cruiserweight: Scott Forrest vs. Deevorn Miller

Middleweight: Sam Hickey vs. Lewis Howells

Prelims (12:45 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight: Billy Deniz vs. Mickey Ellison

Middleweight: Mauro Silva def. Emmanuel Zion via points (59-56)

Lightweight: Ellis Price def. Liam Fitzmaurice via first-round TKO | Watch video