Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for British title fight

Uncrowned has Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Simpson vs. Woodall fight card on Saturday night at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Simpson defends his titles against Woodall at the top of the bill.
Simpson (15-0, 10 KOs) won the domestic titles with a wide unanimous decision over Zak Chelli in August 2024. Woodall (19-2-1, 12 KOs) earned a career-best win in June 2024 when he stopped Lerrone Richards in a major upset in Bolton.
On the undercard, Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs) defends her WBC lightweight championship against Jessica Camara (14-3, 3 KOs).
Dubois, the sister of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, was elevated to full titlist following Katie Taylor relinquishing her belt to continue her career at super lightweight. Camara upset two-weight world champion Hyun Mi Choi this past April to win the WBA interim crown at lightweight.
Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below. Ring walks for the main event are expected around 5 p.m. ET.
Main Card (2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)
Super middleweight: Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall
WBC women's lightweight title: Caroline Dubois vs. Jessica Camara
Cruiserweight: Scott Forrest vs. Deevorn Miller
Middleweight: Sam Hickey vs. Lewis Howells
Prelims (12:45 p.m. ET)
Light heavyweight: Billy Deniz vs. Mickey Ellison
Middleweight: Mauro Silva def. Emmanuel Zion via points (59-56)
Lightweight: Ellis Price def. Liam Fitzmaurice via first-round TKO | Watch video
Live10 updates
Darshan Desai
Next: Deniz vs. Ellison
Light heavyweight prospect Billy Deniz (12-0, 5 KOs) takes on the battle-hardened Mickey Ellison (15-7, 5 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 8 rounds to complete the Simpson vs. Woodall prelims.
Darshan Desai
Silva beats Zion via PTS
Mauro Silva moves to 7-0 with a 59-56, 6-round decision win over Emmanuel Zion.
Mauro Silva is looking impressive through 4 rounds against Emmanuel Zion. Silva turned up the heat at the end of round 4 and had Zion in trouble for a moment until the bell ran. Silva was utilising body shots and short uppercuts from both hands on the inside.
Darshan Desai
Next: Silva vs. Zion
Mauro Silva (6-0, 3 KOs) clashes with Emmanuel Zion (6-2, 3 KOs) over 6 rounds at middleweight.
