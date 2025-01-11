Advertisement
Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for British title fight

Also on the card: Caroline Dubois, the sister of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, defends her WBC women's lightweight title against Jessica Camara.

darshan desai
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Callum Simpson poses for a photo with the title belt after victory over Zak Chelli (not pictured) during the British Commonwealth Super Middleweight Championships fight between Zak Chelli and Callum Simpson at Oakwell Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Callum Simpson faces off against Steed Woodall on Saturday in Sheffield, England. (Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks and start time for the Simpson vs. Woodall fight card on Saturday night at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Simpson defends his titles against Woodall at the top of the bill.

Simpson (15-0, 10 KOs) won the domestic titles with a wide unanimous decision over Zak Chelli in August 2024. Woodall (19-2-1, 12 KOs) earned a career-best win in June 2024 when he stopped Lerrone Richards in a major upset in Bolton.

On the undercard, Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs) defends her WBC lightweight championship against Jessica Camara (14-3, 3 KOs).

Dubois, the sister of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, was elevated to full titlist following Katie Taylor relinquishing her belt to continue her career at super lightweight. Camara upset two-weight world champion Hyun Mi Choi this past April to win the WBA interim crown at lightweight.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below. Ring walks for the main event are expected around 5 p.m. ET.

Super middleweight: Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall

WBC women's lightweight title: Caroline Dubois vs. Jessica Camara

Cruiserweight: Scott Forrest vs. Deevorn Miller

Middleweight: Sam Hickey vs. Lewis Howells

Light heavyweight: Billy Deniz vs. Mickey Ellison

Middleweight: Mauro Silva def. Emmanuel Zion via points (59-56)

Lightweight: Ellis Price def. Liam Fitzmaurice via first-round TKO | Watch video

  • Darshan Desai

    Next: Deniz vs. Ellison

    Light heavyweight prospect Billy Deniz (12-0, 5 KOs) takes on the battle-hardened Mickey Ellison (15-7, 5 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 8 rounds to complete the Simpson vs. Woodall prelims.

  • Darshan Desai

    Silva beats Zion via PTS

    Mauro Silva moves to 7-0 with a 59-56, 6-round decision win over Emmanuel Zion.

  • Darshan Desai

    Video: Silva's success at the end of the 4th

  • Darshan Desai

    Silva hurts Zion at the end of round 4

    Mauro Silva is looking impressive through 4 rounds against Emmanuel Zion. Silva turned up the heat at the end of round 4 and had Zion in trouble for a moment until the bell ran. Silva was utilising body shots and short uppercuts from both hands on the inside.

  • Darshan Desai

    Next: Silva vs. Zion

    Mauro Silva (6-0, 3 KOs) clashes with Emmanuel Zion (6-2, 3 KOs) over 6 rounds at middleweight.

  • Darshan Desai

    Video: Ellis Price TKO-1 Liam Fitzmaurice

  • Darshan Desai

    Price stops Fitzmaurice in opening round!

    Ellis Price dropped Liam Fitzmaurice inside 75 seconds in the contest with a chopping right hand near the temple area.

    Fitzmaurice got to his feet but was sent down just 5 seconds after he got back up with another right hand.

    Price unloaded on Fitzmaurice as he got back to his feet and after three strong right hands went in, the referee stopped the contest at 2:27 seconds of round 1.

  • Darshan Desai

    First up: Price vs. Fitzmaurice

    21-year-old lightweight prospect Ellis Price (1-0) has his second professional contest against debutant Liam Fitzmaurice (0-0) over 4 rounds to open the show.

  • Darshan Desai

    Three-fight prelims live now

    • Lightweight: Ellis Price vs. Liam Fitzmaurice

    • Middleweight: Mauro Silva vs. Emmanuel Zion

    • Light heavyweight: Billy Deniz vs. Mickey Ellison

  • Darshan Desai

    Welcome to fight day!

    Welcome to Uncrowned's coverage of Callum Simpson vs. Steed Woodall, which goes down tonight (Saturday, Jan 11) at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England.

    Follow along all afternoon for live updates. Simpson vs. Woodall kicks off at 1 p.m. ET with a six-fight undercard featuring Caroline Dubois' first world title defense against Jessica Camara.