‘When Calls the Heart’ Fans Say The 'Internet Has Been Broken' After Erin Krakow’s Surprise News

You're not ready for this news, Hearties!

Erin Krakow shared some big news with fans as they wait for the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 11 (April 7 can't come soon enough!).

Erin, who plays Elizabeth Thornton, will be reunited with her former cast mate Daniel Lissing for a brand-new movie called Santa Tell Me. Although, the official announcement was made by Variety in early February (the outlet confirmed the film will be a part of Hallmark's annual "Countdown to Christmas"), Erin's post revealed that she and Daniel are already working on the movie.

"I’m so happy to be working alongside my dear friend @daniellissing on @hallmarkchannel’s Christmas movie #SantaTellMe!!! 🎅🏼❤️🎬," she excitedly wrote on February 7 while embracing Daniel on set.

When fans learned Erin and Daniel were back together for a new project, they immediately flooded the comments section with words of shock and excitement.

"I just smiled SO BIG that my face hurts now 🤣 Love this so much 🥰," one person raved on Instagram. "Ahhhhhhh!!!!! Omg!!!! Soo happy to see you both together again!!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻," another exclaimed. "INTERNET HAS BEEN BROKEN 🥹🥹🥹," a different follower declared.

Eike Schroter/Hallmark

And based on Daniel's own Instagram post, it seems like he's thrilled by the Christmas adventure, as well.

"What a nice why to start the year … reuniting with @erinkrakow on this fun holiday movie 🎥🍿🎄," he wrote on February 6. "Who's excited?"

As fans of When Calls the Heart know, Daniel portrayed Jack Thornton on the hit drama. Viewers watched Elizabeth and Jack's romance blossom throughout the first five seasons of the show, and the couple eventually went on to marry halfway through season 5. But folks were heartbroken when they learned Jack died from a landslide while on assignment as a Mountie.

While we don't know much about the movie, the good news is, Santa Tell Me likely won't end quite as tragically.

