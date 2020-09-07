California wildfires: Gender-reveal event sparks one blaze as record heat fuels flames

A pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal event sparked a fire that roared through thousands of acres while hundreds of residents near another blaze were airlifted to safety as wildfires continued to tear through wide swaths of California on Monday.

Record-breaking heat added fuel to the flames and put a strain on the electrical grid, although fears of widespread outages had not materialized. Still, almost 60,000 homes and businesses were dark Monday afternoon.

Pacific Gas & Electric warned customers in Central and Northern California that power might be cut Tuesday because of increasing fire danger.

In Southern California, the El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa began burning Saturday, and authorities said the culprit was a device sometimes used to release blue or pink smoke to announce the gender of an expected baby. The fire, 70 miles east of Los Angeles, had burned more than 7,000 acres and was 5% contained Monday. Evacuations were ordered in several small communities.

Temperatures in the fire zone have climbed into the 90s while downtown Los Angeles reached as high as 111 degrees in recent days. A record-shattering high of 121 degrees was recorded in the nearby Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

The Creek Fire burns near Shaver Lake, Calif.,on Sunday, September 6, 2020. More

"CAL FIRE reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn't take much to start a wildfire," the press release stated. "Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially responsible and criminally responsible."

Fire officials: El Dorado blaze sparked during gender reveal party

The family that used the pyrotechnic device tried to extinguish the fire themselves, then called 911 and remained on the scene until firefighters arrived, Cal Fire Capt. Bennet Milloy said. The family has “absolutely been cooperating” with officials, Milloy told The Desert Sun on Monday. He described the event as a small gathering of family members rather than a "party."

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation and it will be up to the district attorney whether any charges will be filed, he said. Possible charges also depend on whether any homes are lost or injuries sustained, Milloy said.

In Northern California, helicopters pulled more than 200 people to safety early Sunday as flames raced nearby from the Creek Fire roaring through a section of the Sierra National Forest since Friday. Firefighters were able to save the tiny town of Shavers from the flames, but the blaze surrounded Mammoth Pool Campground and destroyed about 30 homes in the town of Big Creek.

More than 70,000 acres have burned, and the fire was listed as "0%" contained.

“'You can’t hardly see in front of you,” area resident Jack Machado said. “The sky’s turning red. It looks like Mars out there.”

National Guard leader Gen. Daniel Hokanson tweeted a photo of dozens of people crammed onto a helicopter.

"Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airlifting more than 200 people to safety overnight from the imminent danger of the #CreekFire," Hokanson tweeted. "The National Guard stands Always Ready, Always There to support our communities and nation in times of need."

Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airlifting more than 200 people to safety overnight from the imminent danger of the #CreekFire The National Guard stands Always Ready, Always There to support our communities and nation in times of need. pic.twitter.com/MybDKESipJ — General Daniel Hokanson (@ChiefNGB) September 6, 2020

More than 200 campers rescued by helicopter: Creek Fire prompts state of emergency in California

Story continues