California makes ACC debut against struggling Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — California (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State (0-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Florida State by 2 1/2.

Series record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE? Cal makes its debut in the Atlantic Coast Conference and seeks a 4-0 start for the first time since 2019 against reeling Florida State, which is trying to avoid its first 0-4 start since 2021. The two teams couldn’t have had more contrasting starts, with Cal defeating Auburn on the road and routing San Diego State last week while Florida State has lost three straight games as a favorite by 6.5 points or more.

KEY MATCHUP Florida State allowed 453 rushing yards in the first two games but showed significant improvement in holding Memphis to 65 yards on 32 carries. Cal is averaging 158 yards per game on the ground, 69th in the FBS. Jaivian Thomas made his first college start against San Diego State, rushing 17 times for 169 yards. Bears star RB Jaydn Ott, who ran for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023, could return after missing last week’s game due to injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Florida State: Patience is wearing thin with QB DJ Uiagalelei, who is completing a career-low 56.6 percent of his passes for 666 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Uiagalelei threw for 275 yards and five touchdowns in Oregon State’s win at Cal last October. If he can have a similar performance, it will build confidence after a shaky start.

California: The Bears lead the nation with nine interceptions, led by CB Nohl Williams. A senior who transferred from UNLV after the 2022 season, Williams will make his 40th career start on Saturday, Williams has an interception in three straight games (against UC Davis, Auburn and San Diego State) and has four this year.

FACTS & FIGURES The Bears have won six straight regular-season games, with only a bowl loss to Texas Tech in December. Florida State has lost four straight, dating to a bowl loss against Georgia. … Seminoles PK Ryan Fitzgerald is one of three FBS kickers with three field goals of 50 or more yards, including his 59-yarder vs. Georgia Tech. … Cal will travel to the east four times in 2024. Beyond a win at Auburn on Sept. 7 and Saturday’s game in Tallahassee, Fla., the Bears will play at Pittsburgh (Oct. 12) and at Wake Forest (Nov. 8).

