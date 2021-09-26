Calgary police warn public about possible child-luring

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., April 14, 2020. Police say since Wednesday, they have received four reports of possible abduction or child-luring attempts. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Calgary police are warning the public about suspicious incidents involving children, which they are investigating.

Police say since Wednesday, they have received four reports of possible abduction or child-luring attempts in Windsor Park, Wildwood, Forest Lawn and Copperfield. Two suspects have been identified by police related to the incident in Wildwood.

In all reported cases, the children were alone when approached, police say.

Officers are investigating the incidents, and officers reviewed CCTV from the areas, Calgary police say.

"While we continue to investigate the details surrounding these incidents, given the seriousness of the allegations and out of an abundance of caution, this information is being shared with the public. Our officers have also increased patrols in these areas following the incidents."

Police say there are no similarities in suspect descriptions and no evidence to believe the reports are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information about these or other incidentss to call them at 403-266-1234.