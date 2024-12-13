Calgary Flames seek to get back on track at the Saddledome after blowout loss

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames need to reignite at the Saddledome to stay in the Western Conference playoff conversation.

One of the top teams in the NHL in their own arena was dealt a dose of humility in an 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday to start a five-game homestand on the wrong foot.

"It wasn't pretty out there," Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau said. "Just get this one behind us come back tomorrow, new day.

"We just can't let this happen ever again and come back and play hard at home."

Calgary's 10-4-1 home record remained in the upper echelon of NHL teams, but the Flames (14-11-5) have slipped in the standings since a November four-game win streak at the Saddledome had them pressuring the Vegas Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division.

Calgary's stretch of eking a least a point from the 'Dome halted at seven games. The Flames hovered on the edge of wild-card contention Thursday.

With four travel-free games left before their holiday break, Huberdeau said it's crucial to make home ice hard on the opposition again.

"They're huge," he said. "We'll put ourselves back in a good position if we get these wins."

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are in town Saturday followed by visits from the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks.

The Lightning were abruptly minus their captain and No. 1 defenceman Victor Hedman, who skated in the warm-up before he was scratched from the lineup.

But Tampa Bay's depth rose to the occasion starting with Nikita Kucherov's six-point outing of a goal and five assists.

Forwards Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel, who were all named to Canada's roster for February's 4 Nations Face-Off, joined United States selection Jake Guentzel to ride roughshod over the hosts.

Hagel scored a momentum-grabbing goal 43 seconds into the third period for a 5-3 lead before Guentzel completed his hat trick with his second and third goals of the night.

Point, a Calgarian, scored the 100th power-play goal of his career, and had three assists. Cirelli contributed a goal and two assists.

"You're going to see Guentzel with three goals and Kuch had six points, but those two guys will be the first to tell you Cirelli and Hagel from Game 1 until now have been the straw that stirred the drink for us," said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, who is also Canada's 4 Nations head coach.

Hedman, who is on Sweden's 4 Nations lineup, was said to be day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Cooper quipped that his 4 Nations assistant and Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet did a number on his lineup Sunday in Vancouver.

"I blame this all on Rick Tocchet because we were finally healthy in the Vancouver game. I mean, we're coaching brothers," Cooper said.

"In all seriousness, it's a tough league to stay healthy in and we got banged up in Vancouver. We're just trying to hold it together here until we get home."

After their penalty kill showed signs of improvement on a 6-for-6, two-game road trip, the Flames regressed in an 0-for-3 performance. The Lightning scored on back-to-back man advantages in the second period.

"There's a lot of players that I don't think were at their best tonight," Flames head coach Ryan Huska said.

A hopeful sign for Calgary is Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have shown some chemistry in four games since they formed a line with Martin Pospisil.

Huberdeau compiled four goals and five assists in those four games, while Kadri has two goals and an assist in his last three.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press