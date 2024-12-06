Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri Resurfaces In The Rumor Mill: Is A Leafs Reunion Feasible?

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri controls the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a Jan. 18 matchup. Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Trade speculation has resurfaced regarding Nazem Kadri.

The 34-year-old Calgary Flames center surfaced a few times in the off-season rumor mill after management traded away several key players last season. A few pundits wondered if he would request a trade to a contender rather than stick with a rebuilding club.

Kadri told reporters to "pump the brakes" on the speculation during the opening day of training camp. He said he loved the club and the city, adding he and his teammates were focused on surprising people this season.

The conjecture soon died away, especially when the Flames got off to a strong start to this season. However, they've slipped in the NHL standings in recent weeks, bringing about fresh questions from the punditry about Kadri's future in the Stampede City.

Sportsnet's Eric Francis was asked last week whether he felt the Flames would trade Kadri. He believes the gritty two-way center would generate lots of interest and wouldn't rule out the possibility if the right deal came along. However, Francis doesn't think it will happen anytime soon and doesn't believe Kadri is being shopped.

Earlier in the month, former NHL GM Doug MacLean told Sportsnet 590 The Fan he believes the Toronto Maple Leafs should attempt to reacquire Kadri. Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek made a similar proposal earlier this week, suggesting it would be a good fit for both clubs.

Report: The #Leafs are ‘kicking tires’ on Flames’ Nazem Kadri; should Toronto pursue the star forward? ⤵️#LeafsForever https://t.co/m506oGA5Sv — Evan Doerfler (@evandoerfler) November 24, 2024

In early November, The Hockey News' Evan Doerfler cited an interview Kadri had with The Leaf Report Podcast where he said he would not put a reunion with the Maple Leafs out of the equation. Doerfler added later in November that Kadri's style of play would fit into the new system under coach Craig Berube.

Leafs GM Brad Treliving brought Kadri to Calgary during his tenure as Flames GM, signing him to a seven-year contract in August 2022. That deal came with an average annual value of $7 million and a full no-movement clause.

However, there is no indication Kadri wants to get out of Calgary. If the Leafs came calling with a good offer and he accepted a trade, they can't afford his cap hit even if the Flames retained half of his salary, something they're unlikely to do given the four years remaining on his deal.

If, and it's a big if at this stage, the Flames were to send Kadri back to the Leafs, it's more likely to take place in the off-season, provided the latter doesn't re-sign Mitch Marner or John Tavares.

