Calf injury rules Chelsea’s James out of England’s October camp

Chelsea forward Lauren James has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the October camp with a calf injury.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official press release from The Football Association this evening.

The 23-year-old is currently receiving treatment for the injury and it has been determined that she will not report for international duty with England this month. James will remain with The Blues and continue her rehabilitation ahead of the club’s next block of matches.

It has been reported that England head coach Sarina Wiegman will not call up a replacement for James. She will go into the October camp with a 24-player group.

England will contest two friendly matches in the October international window. The Lionesses will take on Germany at Wembley Stadium on Friday 25 October 2024 before facing South Africa at The Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry on Tuesday 29 October 2024. Those matches will form part of England ongoing preparations for next summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO.

The Lionesses will face two further opponents in the final international window of the calendar year at the end of November. England are scheduled to take on the United States at Wembley and Switzerland at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.