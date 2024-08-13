Caleb Williams' teammates sound off on his Bears preseason debut

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams made his preseason debut last Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, and it's already evident that Chicago has something special. But don't listen to me, listen to his teammates.

"Man, woooo, I’m not going to lie now. That boy special. He special," said receiver Rome Odunze, via NBC Sports Chicago. "I thought he was very calm, cool and collected back there. He was poised. He made plays with feet. Making plays with, of course, his tremendous arm talent."

Williams only played in two series, but he looked like a seasoned veteran operating the offense, where he was poised, confident and decisive while going through his progressions and making impressive plays with his arm and legs.

That included an insane throw on his second series, one that not many quarterbacks can make. Facing first-and-10 from the Chicago 41-yard line, Williams faked a handoff to running back Khalil Herbert, rolled right, pump-faked and delivered an off-platform completion to tight end Cole Kmet for a 26-yard gain. It showcased just how good Williams is throwing on the move.

"I mean, he's second to none," Moore said.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Running back D'Andre Swift, who earlier caught a flipped screen pass from Williams and took it for a 42-yard gain, agreed.

"That's the natural God-given ability that he has," Swift said.

Williams completed 4-of-7 passes for 95 yards with a 101.8 passer rating. Two of his incompletions were drops by Moore and Kmet. Most importantly, Williams led the offense on two scoring drives, both Cairo Santos field goals. The Bears totaled 142 yards between both series, getting into the red zone both times.

"Outstanding," Moore said. "He did good. Those first two drives were amazing. He went out there with a bunch of confidence and he did good."

While it's important not to overreact to preseason -- whether in a positive or negative light -- it was notable that Williams didn't have an operational issues and was clean and efficient in both drives.

“Just not letting the outside noise get in," Swift said. "Him being comfortable out there and having fun. That was the main thing I wanted to see out there.”

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Caleb Williams' teammates sound off on his Bears preseason debut