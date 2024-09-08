Caleb Williams stats: How did Bears star rookie do in NFL debut?

Quarterback Caleb Williams made his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears rookie completed just 11 of 24 passes for 80 yards through the first three quarters.

The former Heisman Trophy winner from USC did not throw a touchdown or interception but was sacked twice by the Titans' defense.

The quarterback did have receiver Keenan Allen in the endzone for a touchdown before it was dropped, leaving the Bears to settle for three points.

Bears get 3 but they should've came away with 7.



Keenan Allen has to catch this. pic.twitter.com/KlyQSZeaBM — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 8, 2024

Williams tried to use his ability to escape defenders similarly to what he would do against Pac-12 Conference teams at USC but had minimal success.

Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day tracked Williams down for a sack and a 19-yard loss on first-and-10 in the middle of the first quarter.

Caleb Williams stats vs. Tennessee Titans

Completions: 13-for-28

Yards: 94

Touchdowns: 0

Interceptions: 0

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How did Caleb Williams do? Stats and more from Bears debut