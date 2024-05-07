Caleb Williams organizing offseason workouts with Bears teammates

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of organized team activities, which begin May 20. But before they hit the practice field at Halas Hall, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is already working on getting together with his new teammates.

During an appearance on 670 the Score’s Parkins & Spiegel, Bears tight end Cole Kmet confirmed Williams has already started organizing some offseason throwing sessions with his offensive teammates.

“We’ve got some stuff in the works here,” Kmet said Monday. “…We’re in the works of organizing all of that.”

This won’t be the first time Williams organized offseason throwing sessions with his new teammates. Before the 2024 NFL draft — where he was all but guaranteed to be selected by Chicago at first overall — Williams organized a throwing session with wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, who back then wasn’t a lock to join the Bears at ninth overall.

It’s gearing up to be a busy month for Williams, who will take to the practice field at Halas Hall this weekend for rookie minicamp (May 10-11) before OTAs begin later in the month.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire