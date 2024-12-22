The Chicago Bears are still looking for their first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history, but they have a new 3,000-yard passer for the first time in five years.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams became the seventh quarterback in team history to reach the 3,000-yard passing mark. Williams reached the milestone in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions on a 10-yard pass to running back D'Andre Swift.

No Bears rookie quarterback has put up numbers like Williams has, but it's been a long time since any Bears passer has reached these totals. The last Bears quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards in a season was Mitchell Trubisky in 2019. Since then, every team except the Bears and the New York Jets have had a 3,000-yard passer during that period.

The numbers are nice for Williams, but all of it has come during a disastrous 4-10 season and an eight-game losing streak. Things don't look much better in this game either as the Bears trail Detroit 13-0.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Caleb Williams joins rare company in Bears franchise history