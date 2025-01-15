Caleb Williams explains his side of Ben Johnson catfish prank call

In his first NFL offseason, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has already found himself in an amusing, yet, unfortunate social media situation.

Williams, who is eagerly awaiting the Bears' decision for their next head coach, was recently involved in a catfish situation where a group of teenagers were filmed pretending to be Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and contacted Williams to begin dialogue between both sides.

Johnson is a top candidate for the Bears head coaching job, but as Williams revealed on Wednesday, it was actually due to Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that he was catfished.

Appearing on the "St. Brown Podcast," Williams detailed his side of the story of the catfish situation, saying he reached out to St. Brown because he didn't want to get caught in a scam, but that was the end result anyways because the Lions wide receiver would not respond to his text message.

"I reached out to Amon-Ra, and I asked [him] for Ben's [Johnson] number, I wasn't going to save his number because he's not our coach or anything like that," Williams said. "I wasn't going to text him or anything, I was asking because I wanted to make sure it was his actual number. Amon-Ra does Amon-Ra things, and he doesn't text back."

For his role in the situation, St. Brown said he was busy at the time, and originally thought that Williams was playing a joke on him, until the Bears quarterback played it off and then the video surfaced on social media.

"He [Williams] texted me and said 'What's Ben's number? I got these random dudes trying to hit me up saying they're Ben,'" St. Brown said. "So I said f--k outta here, Ben is not coming to Chicago. I was eating dinner so I didn't answer my phone, 20 minutes later I see the text [from Williams] but it's too late, 'It's all good, I called but it wasn't him.' So I didn't put anything together, an hour later, I seen it on Twitter."

Williams said the text he received from the catfish group was very official, it resembled messages he had received from football coaches, especially during his time in college. The quarterback also said that he was thrown off because the Bears were set to interview Johnson the next day, but he thought the interview already happened. He would go as far as to give the pranksters their props, crediting them with a Grade-A move for what they pulled off on him.

After the situation happened, Williams said he was fuming with aggravation and that he received several calls from friends who were trying to poke fun at him. For his role in the situation, St. Brown apologized but Williams said the best thing about the prank was that he got a new cell number for the first time in a long time.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Caleb Williams explains his side of Ben Johnson catfish prank call