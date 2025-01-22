Caleb Love scores 27 and Arizona beats Oklahoma State 92-78 for Tommy Lloyd's 100th victory

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 27 points, Trey Townsend added 19 on 7-of-8 shooting and Arizona beat Oklahoma State 92-78 on Tuesday night for Tommy Lloyd's 100th victory.

Lloyd reached the century mark in his 126th game as a head coach to tie Mark Few for the fastest to 100 wins among active head coaches at their current school.

Love made 10 of his 17 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, to move over 2,400 career points.

Arizona made seven of its last eight field goals in the first half, capped by Jaden Bradley’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds for a 43-39 lead. Both teams shot 50% or better in the first half, with five 3-pointers apiece, but Oklahoma State was hurt by 6-of-11 shooting at the free-throw line.

Love made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend the Wildcats' lead to 59-48 with 15:54 left and they led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Love's baseline floater with 7:16 left made it 80-63.

Bradley scored 12 for Arizona (12-6, 6-1 Big 12). Townsend finished in double-figure scoring for the first time since Dec. 18.

Marchelus Avery and Bryce Thompson scored 21 points apiece to lead Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-5). Abou Ousmane added 14 points and Brandon Newman had 12.

Oklahoma State plays at Texas Tech on Sunday. Arizona returns home to play Colorado on Saturday.

